Take-Two CEO Declares Support for Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft’s massive Activision-Blizzard deal continues, with more and more regulatory bodies approving the acquisition. There’s $70 billion at stake, which will give Xbox control of franchises like Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, and many, many others.

The acquisition is, of course, controversial. O Sony’s PlayStation objected openly the purchase, claiming that doing so would undermine its competitive advantage. Of course, regulators are not here to protect corporations’ profits, but rather to promote healthy competition among corporations. Some wonder if gaining control of some of the biggest gaming franchises in the world might give Microsoft an undue amount of power. Microsoft has repeatedly retorted, however, saying that even after the deal they still won’t be the biggest company by revenue, while also noting that Nintendo has done absolutely fine without access to franchises like Call of Duty or World of Warcraft.

Another company sat down and talked about the deal last week. IT IS Strauss Zelnickgives Take-Two Interactive, CEO of games like Borderlands, Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Take Two also recently purchased Zynga for mobile devices to better position itself in a rapidly evolving gaming landscape.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is in favor of Microsoft’s acquiring Activision Blizzard “Zelnick doesn’t see competition as a threat. Instead he views Microsoft as an ally and its impending acquisition of Activision as a good move for the industry at large”https://t.co/21BwMN4h3e pic.twitter.com/vULrPh6DWj — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) October 11, 2022

In comments to Yahoo Business (via BenjiSales), Zelnick reportedly saluted the agreementwith Yahoo stating that Zelnick sees Microsoft as an ally. The GTA CEO also noted that all game titles are standalone and can compete freely. It’s a comment echoed by Microsoft itself, which has long referred to the emergence of smaller indie games like Minecraft and Among Us, which could proliferate out of thin air due to the opening up of platforms like Steam and become multi-billion dollar businesses of their own. right.

“Ultimately, the consumer votes, and if we make big hits, which is our business, consumers will show up, and no one can take that away from us. (…) The entertainment business is the antithesis of a commoditized fungible business. Each title is independent. So kind of doesn’t compete with anything else and, in a way, it is highly competitive. In other words, we compete with everything and nothing. You no can replace one of our titles with another title.”

The comments will no doubt please Microsoft’s ears as it turns its attention to regulators in Europe and the United States after its victory in Brazil. The European Union has already solicited feedback from publishers within its economic zone, and no doubt Zelnick’s comments are likely in line with what Take Two itself will present as an entity.

Microsoft expects the deal to close by the end of fiscal 2023, which would be around June next year.

