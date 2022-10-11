In this age of technology in which the world is submerged, adherence to technological content and products is increasing and more frequent in the lives of people around the globe. And for companies in the industry, there is always a new opportunity to implement a product that works.

O telegram is a recent social network compared to others on the market, and not long ago, the company’s CEO made a controversial statement about its direct competitor, the Whatsapp.

Telegram CEO accuses WhatsApp of surveillance of its users

The fight between competitors is usually something positive and advantageous for consumer customers, but after a troubled statement by the CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, questions began to surface from users of the social network WhatsApp.

Durov said the rival messaging app has purposeful loopholes, which serve to surveil its users. The executive’s speech is based on a security advisory issued in September by WhatsApp. On that occasion, two flaws were reported, which allowed the execution of malicious code used by criminals. It was just a matter of sending an infected video to the user, and his cell phone was hacked without much difficulty.

Mark Zuckerberg’s network claimed to have solved the problem of the loopholes, but by all indications, Durov doesn’t believe the announcement. For him, the rival application presents similar security problems from time to time, as happened in the years 2016 (when encryption was implemented in the application), 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, that is, only the year 2021 passed unscathed. no flaws in the security of WhatsApp users.

Durov defends his claim

For him, every year a new security flaw is discovered in the rival application, leaving its users at risk, without protection. “Such questions are hardly incidental—they are backdoors planted. If a backdoor is discovered and needs to be removed, another will be added”, points out Pavel Durov.

The CEO claims that this complaint is not to convince users to migrate to Telegram. According to data released by him, the application has 700 million active users and more than 2 million people enter every day.

Durov believes he is warning people to protect their data and cell phone. “You can use any messaging app you like, but stay away from WhatsApp — it’s been a surveillance tool for 13 years,” he concludes.

It is not known for sure what the real intention of Durov’s speech is, but the point is that this kind of statement coming from someone influential in the field makes people pensive and fearful.