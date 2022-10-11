Tell us: which game marked you the most?

It is undeniable that games are part of our lives. Maybe it’s even impossible to remember and count all the games we’ve had (or not so much) fun with over the years. But surely everyone has their favorites. That game that marked you deeply. Be for the well-constructed story. Or the charismatic characters. Or for taking you back to the past.

And today’s “Tell us about it” asks exactly that! Which game marked you the most?? I start!

Read too

Tell us: do you still buy games on physical media?

Tell us: do you prefer to play on console or PC?

Crash Bandicoot has a taste of childhood

In my case, it was the trilogy Crash Bandicoot (Crash Bandicoot, 1996 | Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, 1997 and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, 1998), released for PSOne.

And the reason is precisely because it takes me back to childhood. Not that the game isn’t good. On the contrary, the three original Crash games, developed by Naughty Dog, are excellent!

I remember at the time my parents couldn’t afford to give me a video game. So I had to resort to the good old “Aunt Laélia” video store. Literally, all the money I took was destined to play 1 hour at the video store.

Crash 1, as we called it, was the most challenging of all. Especially for those who wanted to beat the game 100%, like me. I also didn’t have the money to buy a Memory Card. And one advantage of Crash 1 is that you didn’t need one to save your progress. Just write down the passwords that the game gives you. The next time you went to play, just enter the code and resume playing where you left off.

Crash 2 was the most frustrating for me. It had many secret passages and “gotchas” that it was literally impossible to discover on your own. How could a child imagine that a ladder of nitros was fake and led to a secret level? I admit that in order to complete Crash 2 with all the crystals and gems I had to turn to the “Wreckhead” magazines. Who remembers?

Finally, Crash 3 was the most “good” of all. The difficulty didn’t compare with Crash 1 and the title didn’t have as many “gotchas” as Crash 2. So it was relatively easy to beat the game with 106%. But new mechanics, like the bazooka, made the game even more fun.

Outstanding game of modern times

On the new generation consoles, the game that most impressed me was the The Last of Us. It took me a while to play it. I just went to enjoy it even on PS4. And it was a fantastic experience!

The game’s plot is well-crafted. After all, there are dozens of games about zombies or post-apocalyptic worlds. However, once again, Naughty Dog has done a masterful job here. The story was constructed and told in a way that totally captures your attention! It’s almost like you’re watching an interactive movie!

The work transitions from an action game to a road movie very easily. All while connecting and caring more and more about Joel and Ellie. Speaking of characters, the game is also remarkable because of them. Each character, even minor ones like Tess, Tommy, Bill, Henry and so many others have their own personalities, conflicts and depths.

And I can’t forget the soundtrack! Just remembering it makes me shiver. Sometimes when I’m driving at night, I like to roll down the windows, put on this soundtrack and enjoy. Anyway, The Last of Us only has positive points! And every now and then I feel like playing it again. I hope the folks at HBO are doing a good job with the series.

What is YOUR most memorable game?

Now I want to hear from you! What is your most memorable game?? Answer here in the comments and let’s talk a little about it.