The Crown: all about the 5th season of the series | Series

The next installment of Netflix's big-budget, award-winning original series is expected to depict the divorce of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as the latter's tragic death in 1997.

Who will play the queen in season 5 of The Crown?

Imelda Staunton – best known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series, as well as her Oscar-nominated role in Vera Drake’s Secret – will succeed Olivia Colman in Season 5. “I loved watching The Crown from the beginning,” Imelda said in a statement when her role was announced. “As an actress, it was a joy to see how Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to the scripts of [criador da série] Peter Morgan. I am genuinely honored to join such an exceptional creative team and bring The Crown to its conclusion.” On July 30, Netflix released a first image of Imelda in character, wearing a low-key blouse and pearl necklace. The simple caption? “An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton.”

Who else will be in season 5 of The Crown?

Elizabeth Debicki – who starred in The big Gatsby by Baz Luhrmann, the widows by Steve McQueen and tenet by Christopher Nolan – will take on the role of Diana, Princess of Wales from Emma Corrin in season five of The Crown. “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live on in the hearts of many. It’s my true privilege and honor to join this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from the very first episode,” the 31-year-old Australian actress said of the news in a post on the show’s Twitter page. The Crown. Meanwhile, Dominic West will take on the role of Prince Charles, replacing Josh O’Connor. On August 17, Netflix released a first image of the two characters, and the photos are truly unsettling.

Additionally, Lesley Manville will appear as Princess Margaret – following appearances by Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby as the youngest daughter of George VI. “I couldn’t be happier to play Princess Margaret,” Manville shared via Netflix. “The baton is being passed between two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let them down. Plus, playing a sister to my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.” Manville is perhaps best known for her Oscar and BAFTA-nominated performance opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in 2018’s Phantom Thread.

As for Prince Philip, Game of Thrones high sparrow Jonathan Pryce will be the last Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown. The 74-year-old Welsh actor earned his first Best Actor nomination at the 2020 Oscars for his role in Netflix’s The Two Popes. “The positive experience I had playing The Two Popes gave me the confidence to face the daunting prospect of playing Prince Philip,” Pryce said of the news. Pryce has starred playing regal leads in several of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies – including an Olivier Award-winning role playing Hamlet on Broadway.

Rounding out the cast alongside him? Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles; Jonny Lee Miller as John Major; Khalid Abdalla as Diana’s boyfriend Dodi Fayed; Salim Daw as her father, Mohamed Al-Fayed; Humayun Saeed as Hasnat Khan, Diana’s partner before Fayed; and Bertie Carvel and Lydia Leonard as Tony and Cherie Blair. On June 22, Netflix also confirmed that Amir El-Masry, the Egyptian actor who dazzled critics in 2020’s Limbo, would play a younger version of Mohamed Al-Fayed. While more details are being kept under wraps, the announcement suggests that Season 5 will include an exploration of the businessman’s somewhat mysterious history.

Prince William and Prince Harry will appear in Season 5 of The Crown?

Yes, both princes will appear, with Senan West – Dominic West’s son – set to play a teenage William in season five, according to Variety. William and Harry were 15 and 12 years old, respectively, when their mother died in 1997. While Harry remained largely shielded from the press at his school, Ludgrove, William reportedly had a hard time covering Diana’s sensational Panorama interview. – not to mention the tabloids’ obsession with her romantic life – being in Eton. It remains to be seen whether Peter Morgan will highlight the tension that has arisen, from Diana’s relationship with the media, in her relationship with her eldest son.

What time period will be covered in season 5 of The Crown?

To date, each part of The Crown has spanned approximately a decade. With that in mind, Season 5 could start in the early 1990s and end in the early 2000s. Morgan alluded to the time period in a statement, saying that Staunton would be “taking The Crown into the 21st century.”

The decade in question was a particularly tumultuous one for the Queen, with many incidents ready to be dramatized. In 1992, she gave a speech on her 40th anniversary of her inauguration, in which she described that year as her “annus horribilis”. In it, three of her children’s marriages collapsed: the separation of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in March; Princess Anne’s divorce from Mark Phillips in April; and the separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced in December. The year was also marked by a fire at Windsor Castle, which eventually led to the Queen paying taxes on her income and opening Buckingham Palace to the public to help finance the restoration.

On October 26, it was reported that Princess Diana’s controversial November 1995 Panorama interview could be the focus of an entire episode in Season 5. On the nearly hour-long programme, she told the BBC’s Martin Bashir about her relationship with Prince Charles and her belief that “there were three in this marriage”. Netflix has yet to confirm the news. There has been renewed interest around the interview in recent months following the revelation that Bashir falsified documents to gain the trust of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer to persuade him to introduce him to Diana.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s final divorce in 1996, and the latter’s tragic death in a car accident in 1997, will likely appear in season five. Morgan will be treading familiar ground, having penned the screenplay for 2006’s ‘The Queen’, starring Helen Mirren, as the monarch struggling to cope with public grief after the accident. Other notable events include the Queen’s Golden Wedding in 1997, the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother in 2002, and the 2002 Golden Jubilee. Another storyline that royal fans have been waiting for? Prince William’s first meeting with Kate Middleton, which took place in 2001, while the two were studying at the University of St. Andrews.

What is the controversy surrounding Diana’s storyline in season 5 of The Crown?

On November 6, 2021, Jemima Khan – a close friend of Diana’s – announced that she had severed ties with The Crown after deciding that Netflix had failed to handle Diana’s storyline “with the same respect and compassion I had hoped for”. . Khan stated that he agreed to support Peter Morgan with script writing because “it was very important to me that the last years of my friend’s life be portrayed with precision and compassion, as has not always been the case in the past”, but that he has already “requested that all my contributions were removed from the series and I declined a credit [de escrita]”, according to The Sunday Times.

Netflix, meanwhile, released a statement that read: “Jemima Khan has been a friend, fan, and public advocate for The Crown since season one…She was part of a wide network of knowledgeable and varied sources who provided ample background information. for our writers and research team – providing context for the drama that is The Crown. She was never hired as a writer for the series.”

Season four of the Emmy-winning hit portrayed Diana largely as a victim, highlighting her sense of alienation within the royal family along with her struggles with bulimia. The next part, however, is likely to be more controversial – starting in the early ’90s, where Diana and Charles clashed over the press. In 1992, the late princess spectacularly broke with tradition by collaborating with Andrew Morton on an autobiography detailing the failure of their marriage (although she denied her involvement after publication). In December of that year, John Major announced the formal separation of Wales in the UK House of Commons – the first step in a divorce that would not end until 1996.

According to The Sunday Times, Khan and Morgan prepared scripts that covered Diana’s relationship with Harrods heir Dodi Fayed, her controversial 1995 appearance on Panorama, and her relationship with Hasnat Khan. Hasnat, a heart surgeon, is a distant cousin of Jemima’s ex-husband, former professional cricketer and current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. While dating Hasnat, Diana visited the Khans in Lahore on heavily photographed trips.

What will the costumes for season 5 of The Crown?

Emmy-winning costume designer Amy Roberts, who has dressed the cast since season three, returned for the final installment. Recent photos from the set show Debicki as Diana, swimming in the sea in a green bathing suit and white shorts, waving from a yacht in a wide-shouldered floral dress and walking through the Spanish countryside in a khaki two-piece. As in previous seasons, many of the looks are inspired by Diana’s original outfits rather than exact replicas.

There was a robbery on the set of The Crown?

On 24 February, it was reported that thieves stole over £150,000 worth of props from The Crown from three vehicles in Yorkshire while filming took place nearby. Among the more than 350 items that have disappeared are a replica of a Fabergé egg from the 1897 Imperial Coronation, gold candelabra, a 10-piece silver dressing table, golden crystal glasses from St. Louis and the dial of a grandfather clock by William IV. Netflix has issued an appeal to help retrieve the items and the incident is being investigated by police.

When will the 5th season of The Crown?

On September 25, Netflix announced that Season 5 will arrive in November 2022. She also released a video of Imelda Staunton on the show’s set, sitting at a table with portraits of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman playing Queen Elizabeth II behind her. . “I am delighted to inherit the role of Queen Elizabeth from two exceptional actresses,” she says. “I hope I look calm, controlled and capable. However, I am apprehensive.”

There will be a 6th season of The Crown?

Yup. While Morgan previously announced that season 5 would be the last installment of The Crown, he later changed his mind – confirming that season 6 of The Crown would follow. “As we started to discuss the stories for season five, it soon became clear that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said. Fans of the series are certainly not complaining.

