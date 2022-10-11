The curious reason the Dutch don’t usually apologize

Admin 6 hours ago News Leave a comment 7 Views

  • Michelle Potters
  • BBC Reel

people in amsterdam

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Dutch are known for a more frank style of communication

Holland is a small country, but known for many things: bicycles, cheese, coffee shops, windmills and the world’s tallest population.

A more curious detail has to do with something the Dutch rarely do: apologize.

Saaskia Maarse, a speaker on Dutch culture, says there is a cultural motive behind this.

“The Dutch are known for being direct, which means their messages are clear and precise,” she tells BBC Reels. “But in most other countries, the communication style is indirect, which means that in order to understand people, you have to consider their underlying values.”

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The Russian far-right who wants to push Putin into ‘total war’

Jules Sergei Fediunin The Conversation* 3 hours ago Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Russian far-right …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved