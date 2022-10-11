The Fast and Furious 10 team performs filming in Rio de Janeiro – Rap Mais

Fast and Furious makes its second recording in the wonderful city

One of the biggest franchises in the history of world cinema has returned to Brazil. O Fast and furious 10 had scenes shot in Rio de Janeiro. The production carried out the filming without the presence of the starring cast on the beaches of Copacabana and Arpoador, in the South Zone of Rio. The information belongs to the journalist. Monica Bergamofor Folha.

According to the journalist, in the filming, helicopters and drones were used. There are no details on the material captured, but the franchise, one of the most profitable in current cinema, has already passed through Cidade Maravilhosa in “Fast and Furious 5: Operation Rio”, released in 2011. Among the stars of the franchise are Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez.

Universal has confirmed that Fast & Furious 10 will open on May 19, 2023. The direction, before the franchise veteran Justin Lin, now it will be Louis Letterrierwho worked, among other films, on “The Incredible Hulk”, a production that was also filmed in Rio.

Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023. The feature has been facing problems since the beginning of filming, when Justin Lin asked to step down from directing due to creative problems and recently residents of Los Angeles protested against filming in the city, which caused a delay in the production of the feature.

Despite all this, Fast X, the original name of Fast and Furious 10, must have its main cast composed of Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron.