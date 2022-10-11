The growing human trafficking networks in the English Channel

  • Lucy Williamson
  • BBC News, Calais

A police officer in front of a police boat loaded with illegal immigrants

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Record numbers of illegal immigrants arriving on British shores call into question the effectiveness not only of increased surveillance, but also of the controversial plan to send the undocumented to Rwanda.

Hidden in the dense vegetation of the north coast of Calais (France), two men prepare to put in check the plans against illegal immigration of the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Crouching in the dark, they quickly prepare a boat to take undocumented people across the English Channel, which connects France to the UK.

Above them, in the predawn gloom, the roar of a UK-funded drone marks the beginning of a pursuit.

Less than a kilometer away, French guards examine the two people through the drone’s thermal camera; the images are a riot of pink and orange.

