The growing human trafficking networks in the English Channel

Lucy Williamson

BBC News, Calais

10 October 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Record numbers of illegal immigrants arriving on British shores call into question the effectiveness not only of increased surveillance, but also of the controversial plan to send the undocumented to Rwanda.

Hidden in the dense vegetation of the north coast of Calais (France), two men prepare to put in check the plans against illegal immigration of the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Crouching in the dark, they quickly prepare a boat to take undocumented people across the English Channel, which connects France to the UK.

Above them, in the predawn gloom, the roar of a UK-funded drone marks the beginning of a pursuit.

Less than a kilometer away, French guards examine the two people through the drone’s thermal camera; the images are a riot of pink and orange.

In seconds, they board a special vehicle, also provided by the UK, and launch themselves through the thickets towards the site.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, UK has provided French police with drones to combat human trafficking networks, as well as other technological means

The French guards take less than five minutes to arrive, but the last 50 meters must be covered on foot through thick, spiky vegetation that, in some cases, reaches chest height.

The two men flee as the unit approaches, leaving behind the partially prepared boat, fuel and engine, and two bags of life jackets.

Technology as a weapon

“Vegetation plays against us,” says French General Frantz Tavart. “The smugglers know this and they hide the boats here on purpose,” he adds.

British drones are valuable, the official explains, in discovering well-hidden locations “like this”. “The airplane [de vigilância] passed earlier and didn’t detect anything or anyone, because they were hidden by the trees,” he says.

This 160-kilometer stretch of coast has been receiving funding year after year. France and the UK have invested in more patrols, better technology and different types of vehicles. And yet, the number of people crossing the channel continues to grow.

Last week, the new British Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, reaffirmed at the Conservative Party congress her determination to fight illegal immigration.

photo caption, French authorities have detected an increase in the number of Albanian migrants trying to cross the English Channel and Albanian smugglers.

French patrols say they have blocked about half of the crossing attempts. However, this year alone, more than 30,000 people arrived in the UK.

greater sophistication

Despite the efforts, the French authorities guarantee that this summer they registered new smuggling networks.

A senior French official with good knowledge of the situation tells the BBC that there are now Albanian groups operating in the area, independent of the existing Kurdish and Iraqi networks.

“Albanian networks are more efficient. On this side of the channel, 40% of the people we intercept are Albanian, but they constitute 60% of those arriving on the other side”, says the source.

“Our hypothesis is that they have much more experience than others in terms of criminal activity, and are more used to organizing and avoiding the police. We found that the prices charged by the Albanian networks are higher”, he explains.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Despite increased surveillance, the number of people who managed to cross the English Channel in small, rickety boats this year has broken another record.

General Tavart, for his part, says he cannot confirm whether the new Albanian smuggling routes are being run by established criminal groups, perhaps based in the UK, but said that would make sense.

“With the price of a trip around US$ 4 thousand (R$ 20 thousand) and about 40 people on a boat, do the math”, he says. “It’s extremely profitable, more so than drug trafficking, and the criminal penalties are lighter.”

Some believe the post-Brexit labor shortage in the UK market adds to the “pull factors” that encourage already undocumented smugglers to take to sea.

more than suspect

Although French law enforcement has registered more Albanians in Dunkirk’s main migrant camp, most Albanians appear to be staying in hotels in the region, either in Paris (France) or Brussels (Belgium).

At a hotel in Dunkirk, the owner confirms to the BBC that she had a large number of passing Albanian customers. The same information was given by the owner of a bar located opposite the station.

photo caption, General Frantz Tavart says the drones provided by the British government have become an essential tool in the fight against illegal immigration

“I wonder if anyone is still in Albania. Seeing how many pass through here,” he says.

The increase in migrants crossing the English Channel and the emergence of new smuggling networks seem to challenge the British government’s deterrence strategy.

The government led by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced its intentions to send undocumented migrants to Rwanda, Africa, where it hopes they will settle if their asylum application is successful.

Everything or nothing

On the road outside Calais, early in the morning, the BBC finds Sikunder, a 17-year-old Afghan, and his friends wrapped in survival blankets that glow like silver in the dark.

The youths had just been rescued from a boat by French police.

Asked if he is aware that the UK could send him to Rwanda, Sikunder replies: “I heard about it, but some of my relatives in the UK told me that this plan had been stopped and that we could try to cross.”

This was the young man’s second attempt at crossing, and he guarantees that it will not be the last.

London is fighting a legal battle over the legality of its policy on Rwanda. In the Calais camps, almost everyone is aware of the risk but looking for ways to rationalize it.

Many refugees believe the government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss will spell the end of the controversial initiative. However, the new prime minister confirmed her support for the measure.

Jess Sharman of Care4Calais says there are people risking their lives to get to the UK because they cannot apply for asylum while in France and cannot cross the canal via official routes.

“They shouldn’t be here, and they’re only here because of government policies,” he says. “And that could change overnight if Truss makes it safe and legal for them [solicitar asilo]”.