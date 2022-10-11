The movie is expected to make $100 million in damages



Photo: Publicity/20th Century Studios / Modern Popcorn

The fiasco of the movie ‘Amsterdam’ at the box office will cost an estimated US$ 100 million.

Star-studded, the New Regency production made just $6.5 million on its opening weekend in the US and Canada, and it was still panned by critics. The 33% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes was one of the lowest marks in the career of director David O. Russell (‘Silver Linings Playbook’) and every member of his cast, including stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David. Washington.

In the period comedy, the trio plays two soldiers and a nurse, who bonded during World War I and find themselves framed in a murder. And to prove their innocence, they end up getting involved with a variety of characters, all played by Hollywood celebrities.

Russell was trying to replicate the success of ‘American Hustle’, his 2013 multi-celebrity period movie, which received 10 Oscar nominations. But ‘American Hustle’ opened with $19.1 million in the US and hit $251.1 million worldwide with a production cost of $40 million. ‘Amsterdam’ cost twice as much, $80 million, and in its opening weekend it made $10 million worldwide.

Based on this opening, the website Deadline projected a global income of US$ 35 million for the film, before it went out of theaters, which would represent half of the spend invested in its P&A – advertising and publicity –, estimated at US$ 70 million in all countries. The site also accounted for a possible monetization of the film in digital locations and exhibition on pay TV and various platforms. And even so, it reached a value of about US$ 100 million (the site says US$ 97 million to be exact) of loss.

The high production costs would not be the fault of the great cast, which still includes Anya Taylor-Joy (‘The Queen’s Gambit’), Zoe Saldana (‘Avengers: Endgame’), Rami Malek (‘007 – No Time To Die’) , Chris Rock (‘Spiral – The Legacy of Saw’), Alessandro Nivola (‘The Many Saints of Newark’), Andrea Riseborough (‘Oblivion’), Matthias Schoenaerts (‘The Old Guard’), Michael Shannon (‘The Shape of Water’), Mike Myers (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’), Timothy Olyphant (‘Justified’) and even singer Taylor Swift (‘Cats’).

All received the basic salary set by the Actors Guild, participating only for the opportunity to work with Russell.

The problem was Covid-19. Due to the pandemic, the cast refused to travel to film in Boston as planned. This led to a last-minute change of locations, which took place in Los Angeles and required more studio footage than anticipated, as well as extra testing costs. Fortunately, none of the actors became infected and the entire production ended in 49 days, without delays that incur new expenses.

The film was distributed worldwide by Disney, which however does not share in its loss, as it would have received a fixed commission of US$ 1 million, agreed in a partnership between New Regency Studios and 20th Century Studios, to place the New Regency films in the movie theaters.