The open wound after the death of a cat – 10/10/2022 – Tati Bernardi

Taking advantage of the good time of autofiction works, after the well-deserved Nobel Prize for Literature for Annie Ernaux, I nominate another brilliant and self-referential writer that I really like, the American Mary Gaitskill. Although the latter has the work recognized as fictional, the most sensitive reader soon realizes the memorialistic force behind her reports.

Earlier this year, I reviewed his book “This is Pleasure”, by the publisher Fósforo (which also publishes Annie Ernaux), and now I’m enchanted by “The Lost Cat” —that, yes, admittedly autobiographical—, just released by the publisher However .

The work deals with the disappearance of Gattino, a small and fragile feline, blind in one eye, which awakens in the author obsessive and naive behaviors, repressions of her family relationships, traumas from paternal finitude and sweet and painful memories of her confused maternal potential. . As you read on, it becomes clear that the real theme behind the massive pain caused by missing a kitten is the complicated constructions and endless griefs we need to work through to establish human connections.

In a world with “thousands of people slowly dying from war and disease and injury and malnutrition” as well as earthquakes and hurricanes, Gaitskill questions whether the death of a pet can be considered a tragedy. He finds, by looking it up in the dictionary, that the second definition of tragedy is how you feel: extremely sad, melancholy, and pathetic.

Gattino’s trauma reminds the author, among other remarkable scenes, of her contact with Caesar and Natália, two brothers brought to her home by an organization that selects children from underprivileged urban areas, “all Hispanic or black, to spend seasons with white families who live inland.” With the little ones, the writer institutes a coexistence full of educational attention and compassion: “for me, aggressiveness and lack, almost together, translate, on the one hand, as a desire for true affection […]on the other hand, because of indignation due to deprivation.” But their relationship is almost always dominated by the insipid practicality of a kind of “occasional caregiver” who chose, not without anguish, not to have children.

Unable to get over the loss of the kitty and all that it evokes, Gaitskill reflects on his unbridled surrender to that little animal: “human love is terribly flawed, and even when it isn’t, people often misunderstand it”; “It’s hard to protect those we love from suffering, because people choose to suffer […]. An animal never chooses suffering.”

About the intensity of the pain she feels for the loss of Gattino, Mary at one point concludes that, after we’ve already gone through the terrible and inconceivable death of our parents, it’s almost shameless for our pets to die: “I can’t even have a dog?” . “Of course a dog isn’t more important than its parents, you idiot. The parents were so important that he couldn’t afford to feel their loss. the rest”.