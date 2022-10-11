The Pope: may the tenacity of migrants encourage those who want a world of well-being for all

Francis met with the pilgrims who participated in the canonization of John Baptist Scalabrini last Sunday. “We are called today to live and spread the culture of encounter, an equal encounter between migrants and the people of the country that welcomes them”, he said, exhorting “the Scalabrinian missionaries to always be inspired by their Holy Founder, father of migrants, of all migrants”.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis received in audience, this Monday (10/10), in the Paul VI Room, in the Vatican, the pilgrims who came to Rome for the canonization of Bishop John Baptist Scalabrini.

After thanking the Superior General of the Scalabrinians, Fr. Leonir Chiarello, for his words of greeting and introduction, Francis also thanked the presence of this great assembly, composed of missionaries, missionaries, secular missionaries, lay Scalabrinians, faithful from the dioceses of Como and Piacenza, and migrants from many countries. “In this way, you represent well the breadth of Bishop Scalabrini’s work, the openness of his heart, for which, so to speak, one diocese was not enough”, Francis underlined.

The Pope then underlined that “his apostolate in favor of Italian emigrants was of great importance. At that time, thousands of them left for the Americas. Archbishop Scalabrini looked at them with the gaze of Christ, of which the Gospel speaks, for example , Matthew writes like this: “On seeing the crowds, Jesus had compassion, because they were tired and downcast, like sheep without a shepherd”.

Put fraternity before rejection

Even today, migration is a very important challenge. It highlights the urgent need to put fraternity before rejection, solidarity before indifference. Today, every baptized person is called to reflect God’s gaze on migrant and refugee brothers and sisters; to let his gaze broaden our gaze, thanks to the encounter with humanity on the way, through concrete proximity, following the example of Bishop Scalabrini.

According to Francis, “we are called today to live and spread the culture of encounter, an equal encounter between migrants and the people of the country that welcomes them.”

“It is an enriching experience, as it reveals the beauty of diversity. And it is also fruitful, because the faith, hope and tenacity of migrants can be an example and a stimulus for those who want to commit to building a world of peace and well-being for all.”

“And so that it may be for everyone, you know well, we must begin with the last. This is a rule of wisdom. When we walk, we pilgrimage, always follow in the footsteps of the last.”

Have the style of a generous gratuity

“To increase fraternity and social friendship, we are all called to be creative, to think outside the box. We are called to open new spaces, where art, music and being together become instruments of intercultural dynamics, where we can savor the richness of the meeting of diversities”, said the Pontiff, adding:

For this reason, I urge you, Scalabrinian missionaries, to always be inspired by your Holy Founder, father of migrants, of all migrants. May his charisma renew in you the joy of being with migrants, of being at their service, and of doing so with faith, animated by the Holy Spirit, in the conviction that in each of them we find the Lord Jesus. This helps you to have the style of a generous gratuity, not to spare physical and economic resources to promote migrants in an integral way; and it also helps you to work in common purpose, as a family, united in diversity.

“May the holiness of John Baptist Scalabrini “infect” us with the desire to be saints, each one in an original and unique way, as God’s infinite fantasy made us and wants us. May his intercession give us the joy and hope of together towards the new Jerusalem, which is a symphony of faces and peoples, towards the Kingdom of justice, fraternity and peace”, concluded the Pope.