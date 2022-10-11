The Quest for Love Nerdtrip

The story revolves around jabari, young artist who is on the run to boost his career and at the same time manage to survive in New York. He ends up moving into his dream apartment and meeting the photographer. meadow her new neighbor, from there their lives are connected through music and love.

the beginning is

The production has a captivating plot and the plot is totally immersive, serving as a visual accompaniment to the

The script is signed by Kid Cudi, Kenya Barris and Ian Edelman, in the direction who takes over is Fletcher Moules, and the cast includes the presence of Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, Jaden Smith, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Macaulay Culkin, Vanessa Hudgens and great cast.

Available at Netflix

