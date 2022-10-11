The “real solution” to the end of the war

In view of the magnitude of russian offensive at Ukraine, this monday, the Europe must hurry to make the commitments made with Kiev. who says it is Alexander Rodnyanskyadviser to the Ukrainian presidency, in an exclusive interview with Euronews.

“It is shocking to see that many Western countries continue to ruminate on whether or not to provide weapons or air defense systems. The Germans, for example, had promised for months a modern air defense system. Supposedly, it was in production. How many times will they continue to advertise it? We need more such systems. Let’s hope that happens now,” he says.

But for Alexander Rodnyansky, the real solution lies within the Russia.

“Russia must be classified as a state that promotes terrorism. This is a very important step, it is not just a symbolic gesture. It will affect Russian commercial capacity. We have to think of alternative ways to destabilize the Russian regime from the because that is the real solution. Russia still has the internal capacity to focus all efforts on foreign policy. We must be able to stop them and take the resources away from them. They have to focus on themselves. a lot to deal with inside Russia”, he considers.