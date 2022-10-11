The Rock returns to Fortnite as Black Adam







With The Rock in the lead role, Black Adam opens in theaters on October 21 Photo: Warner Bros. / Publicity

black adam is the next DC character that will come to the popular game Fortnite. Himself Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsonwho plays the on-screen anti-hero, announced the collaboration on Twitter.

“The #BlackMan will take Fortnite“, said the Hollywood star. A full trailer should be revealed on Wednesday (12), on the game’s official channel on Twitch:

⚡️THE #ManInBlack FORTNITE TAKES ⚡️ Tune in TOMORROW to the #BlackAdam WORLD PREMIERE livestream on Twitch @ 6:30PM ET and catch the bad ass reveal of the #ManInBlack in @FortniteGame! ~ ba pic.twitter.com/upIQb4Q2XH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 11, 2022

It’s not The Rock’s first collaboration with the game: the actor has his own character in Fortnite, where he plays the hero Foundation, one of the warriors of the group known as the Seven, who also has actress Brie Larson among their faces.

Black Adam opens in theaters on October 21. Free to play, Fortnite is available for Android, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

