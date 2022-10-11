The Russian far-right who wants to push Putin into ‘total war’

Jules Sergei Fediunin

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year, the Kremlin has tried by all means to downplay the reality of the war.

The description of the invasion as a “special operation” and the pursuit of anyone who dared to call it by any other name is intended to underline the supposedly temporary and limited nature of the armed conflict.

It is an attempt to blur the line between war and peace – which continued in Vladimir Putin’s September 21 speech, in which he announced a “partial mobilisation” of reservists.

Ukraine’s fierce resistance, however, changed the game.

Some Russians opposed the attack on Ukraine from the start and publicly protested the mobilization that has just been declared. But others on the far right feel that Russia is holding back too much and are increasingly calling for total mobilization, the bombing of Ukrainian cities and even the use of nuclear weapons.

Understanding who these ultranationalists are and what they represent is essential to deciphering the Kremlin’s war strategy.

The men behind Russia’s far right

While almost no one in Russia openly admits to being on the “far right”, there is a “motley coalition” to the right of the Vladimir Putin regime, made up of Orthodox fundamentalists, various hues of opposition nationalists (ranging from “National Democrats” to neo-Nazis). ), the so-called “patriotic” militias, military bloggers (milbloggers) and veterans of the Donbas insurgency.

The leading figure among Donbas veterans, Igor Girkin, also known as Strelkov (“sniper”), briefly served as the “defence minister” of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in 2014.

These fringe political groups do not have parliamentary representation. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) of Vladimir Zhirinovsky (1946-2022) was ultranationalist in the 1990s but was later incorporated, alongside the Communist Party, into the “puppet opposition”.

The Kremlin also banned many movements it considered dangerous or violent on the basis of “extremism” and denied nationalist opposition parties permission to formally register.

However, the regime tolerates (if not encourages) the presence of spokespersons for these movements in the Russian media on condition that they are loyal to the government. With the exception of a handful of anti-war figures, Russia’s far right praised the attack for “restoring Russia to greatness”, “emancipating it from the West” (and its supposedly decaying values) and, above all, defending the “Russian world”.

Most of these radicals praised Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilization, with some even recognizing it as a “sign of Divine Providence”. A good number, however, stated that the mobilization is too small and comes too late.

Call for total war

The withdrawal of Russian armed forces from near Kiev in late March 2022 and the series of military failures that followed in various conflict zones exposed the Russian military command, its Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and the leadership to fierce criticism. Russian politics.

As a result, nationalists are currently calling on the Russian state to attack Ukraine with more force. In their opinion, it’s time to end “special operation” and move to “total war”.

This appeal is common to the two main ideological branches of Russian nationalism. The first branch is imperialist-inspired. It emphasizes the “greatness of the Russian state” before the world and encourages the state to exercise its domination over different spaces and populations, both Slavic and non-Slavic.

For them, Russia is defined as an imperial entity destined to expand its borders in the space of the former Soviet Union.

The second, ethnocentric aspect is concerned above all with the interests of the Russian people, understood in the ethnic sense of the term, both in Russia and abroad. This current seeks to transform the Russian Federation, which it considers “too multinational”, into a Russian national state.

One of the keys would be irredentism (annexation of nearby lands understood to belong to the Russian people), preferably peaceful, but also bellicose if necessary.

These two nationalist logics tend to converge in the context of the war in Ukraine. Russia’s current attitude towards its neighbor contains an imperial and ethnic element.

Imperialists emphasize Russian state power and its territorial expansion, while ethnonationalists focus on defending Russians (or Russian-speaking Ukrainians) as an ethnic or cultural community.

For ethnonationalists, who criticize Putin’s regime, the enemy is primarily national; are the Ukrainians and their identity, framed as “denial of Russianness”. For example, veteran nationalist Alexander Sevastyanov insists that the war in Ukraine constitutes “the frontal opposition of the Ukrainian project to everything Russian.”

As the Ukrainian people and authorities are “animated by a visceral hatred” against the Russians, “the denazification of Ukraine and its re-Russification constitute the most pressing task”, he concludes.

Despite these differences in interpretation, both camps agree on one point: victory must be achieved at all costs, even if it means using Russia’s nuclear arsenal in Ukraine. “If the choice is between a Ukrainian victory and a global nuclear war, nuclear war is preferable,” says Yegor Kholmogorov, a national-imperialist opinion journalist for the newspaper RT (Russia Today), which has long given space to nationalists loyal to the Kremlin and opposition nationalists.

In the words of ethnonationalist activist Alexander Khramov, if Western-backed Ukraine wins this war, Russia will be divided into “a multitude of micro-states” and “the Russian people will be annihilated”.

Galvanized by the war, these actors are calling for an effective “purification” of Russian society that goes further than the Kremlin’s declarations. Members of the economic, intellectual or political elites are considered “sold out” because of their attachment to the West and the assets they hold abroad.

Alexander Zhuchkovsky, a nationalist activist who has lived in eastern Ukraine since 2014, goes so far as to implore the establishment of a new oprichnina, the Russian term for a regime of terror introduced by Ivan the Terrible in the 16th century.

Will the Kremlin be able to channel the growing warmongering zeal? Given the intensity of rhetoric from the various wings of the Russian far right, backed recently by several of Putin’s allies, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, it is doubtful: whatever the outcome of the war in Ukraine, nationalist pressure is likely to become a serious threat. and lasting impact on Russia’s internal stability.