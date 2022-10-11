The STF only had in the military dictatorship the composition that Bolsonaro wants

The idea suggested by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of, if reelected, increasing the number of STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers from 11 to 16 was put into practice only once in the history of the Republic: during 4 of the 21 years of the dictatorship. military (1964-1985).

The measure, imposed by Institutional Act nº 2 (AI-2), of October 27, 1965, lasted until 1969. In the meantime, three ministers of the Court with no connection with the military were removed, further reducing the power of action of the Judiciary.

“Despite the constant pressure from the military on the Court — including the appointment of new ministers — it was not interesting for the regime to go as far as to close it, because that would configure the dictatorship in its most primitive form. For this reason, the Supreme Court remained open, but under the extreme interference of the military”, says the STF website.

President cites “judicial activism”. Bolsonaro denies wanting to control the judiciary. According to him, the idea is to combat an alleged “judicial activism”, mainly on the part of the Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who also presides over the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

“This proposal has already arrived for me and I said that I only discuss it after the elections. I think that the Supreme Court exercises a judicial activism that is bad for the whole of Brazil. Alexandre de Moraes himself establishes, ignores the Public Ministry, listens, investigates and condemns We have a person here within the Supreme Court who has all the symptoms of a dictator. I keep imagining Alexandre de Moraes in my chair. How would Brazil be today?”, said the president in an interview with Veja magazine.

Nine nominees. If Bolsonaro is reelected and gets this expansion, he would have a large majority in the Court: in addition to the already nominated Nunes Marques and André Mendonça, he would have two more names to choose from for the vacancies of Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber, who will retire the year that he comes.

With five more seats, he would have nine direct nominations (in a possible court of 16), reducing the independence of the Judiciary.

supreme size

The composition of the STF throughout its 131-year history

With 11 ministers

For 34 years, from 1931 to 1965

For 53 years, from 1969 to today

Total: 87 years

With 15 ministers

For 40 years, from 1891 to 1931

With 16 ministers

For 4 years, from 1965 to 1969, during the military dictatorship

Retired ministers criticize proposal. For retired STF minister Marco Aurélio Mello, the proposal to increase the number of ministers to 16 is “pure nostalgia” for the military dictatorship. “In the exception regime, there was an increase to 16 (AI-2). Right after that, reason prevailed.”

Outburst of rhetoric that does not deserve the endorsement of good men. The means justifies the end, not the other way around.”

Marco Aurélio Mello, former STF minister

Celso de Mello, also a retired minister of the Supreme Court, said in a note this Monday (10) that Bolsonaro’s proposal is actually aimed at the “perverse and unconstitutional purpose of controlling the STF and compromising the degree of full and necessary independence” of the judiciary.

On Sunday (9), Bolsonaro said that if the court “lowers the temperature a little”, he can give up on the idea.

Autocracy. According to the jurist and columnist of the UOL Walter Maierovich, the measure, if put into practice, will be “a form of dictatorship”.

“Without originality, and in the event of reelection, Bolsonaro will copy the autocratic regimes of Venezuela, Hungary, Poland and Russia,” he said in an article. “Autocracy is a form of dictatorship. It can lead to tyranny, and Bolsonaro has the profile for that.”

Venezuela and Hungary. The idea of ​​changing the composition of magistrates refers to actions taken by dictatorships around the world.

In Hungary, autocrat Victor Orban returned to lead his country in 2010. Since then, he has taken a series of measures that have stifled the independence of the judiciary, including the transfer of powers to a body led by allies of his regime and the reduction of of the mandatory retirement age of judges from 70 to 62 years.

This makes room for the presence of names aligned with the government.

Under pressure from the European Union, the age reduction was revoked, but as no guarantees were given to the magistrates who had been removed, most of them chose not to return to active duty.

In Venezuela, led by dictator Nicolás Maduro, the Supreme Court has taken over the functions of the legislature. In practice, the court could write its own laws or appoint a body to legislate in place of the Assembly.

Congress action. On Friday (7), Bolsonaro said he will need the help of Congress to put his idea into practice.

“I can’t pass [sozinho] for five more [ministros]”, he began. “If you want to pass, you have to talk to Parliament. This is discussed after the elections. This proposal is not new, for a long time other presidents have thought about doing it there “, he said during lunch with journalists.

For the number of STF ministers to be high, a proposal must be sent to Congress by the Executive and go through the entire process in the Chamber and Senate.

One of the steps is going through the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), which discusses whether the text is constitutional. Only then is the proposal debated in plenary.

Despite the pressure, STF ministers heard by the columnist UOL Carolina Brígido said they understand that Bolsonaro’s proposal is not viable to be approved by Congress.

PEC to increase STF already exists. In 2013, federal deputy Luiza Erundina (at the time in the PSB, now in the PSOL-SP) presented a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) to increase the number of STF ministers to 15.

The text also provides for changing the composition, competence and form of appointment of the ministers of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), in addition to changing the composition of the CNJ (National Council of Justice).

This proposal received a favorable opinion from the rapporteur Cristiane Brasil (PTB-RJ) in July 2017 and, since then, it has been stalled at the CCJ.

For a PEC to be approved, it needs the favorable votes of 3/5 of the deputies (308), in two voting rounds. After that, she goes to the Senate and goes through the same process.