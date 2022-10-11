The Walking Dead Kills Character and Changes Comics



Disclosure / AMC

Writing – Cinema Observatory





10/11/2022 11:53

10/11/2022 11:53

spoiler alert

The Walking Dead series is in its final moments, with season 11 close to an end to the famous zombie series. And with that, episode 18 ended up killing a different character than seen in the comics.

After so many years on the air, the time to say goodbye to the show is at hand, although spin-offs are still keeping The Walking Dead universe going.

‘A Sheriff wakes up from a coma to realize that the world is in ruins, and he must lead a group of survivors to stay alive’, reads the series’ synopsis.

With Andrew Lincoln having led the cast over nine seasons, stars such as Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride and Danai Gurira are also present.



Disclosure / AMC

How does Sebastian Milton die in the series?

In 2019, in issue #192 of The Walking Dead comic, creator Robert Kirkman ended up shocking readers with a controversial decision.

Carl ended up finding Rick dead and already a zombie, after he was murdered by Sebastian Milton, who in the series played by Teo Rapp-Olsson.

The screenwriter announced that the next edition would be the last. However, the big difference in the series is that Rick won’t be killed by Sebastian like in the comics.

During episode 18, Pamela and Sebastian are in favor of the Commonwealth, when Lance takes the blame for Sebastian’s actions that left some people dead. However, Lance is under arrest.

Angry for Sebastian’s reputation, Max guns the character, recording him talking big bullshit about Commonwealth citizens.

Max and Eugene play the tape at Founder’s Day, which is met with hostile reactions from the public living in the Commonwealth, much to Sebastian’s misfortune.

After this, Sebastian is seen being attacked by a zombie, which starts eating him by the neck, before Judith Grimes can kill him.



Disclosure / AMC

Who can die by the end of the series?

Of course, who might die by the end of the series is still a mystery, as is what will happen before The Walking Dead ends.

From Sebastian’s first appearance, it was speculated by the public that he would fulfill comic book duties, and kill someone who would fill Rick’s role in the Commonwealth.

One of the favorite characters was Aaron, he took on the mantle of Rick, and would probably make Lincoln’s character proud.

However, now that Sebastian has been killed, the theory that Aaron would be killed by him is unfounded, but it is not ruled out that he is safe.

The final episodes are now unpredictable, as no one really knows what might happen, and how Rick Grimes could die in the series.

Even though the actor is no longer a part of the cast, fans are eager to see how Rick’s death could be approached in the finale.

The Walking Dead is available on Star+.

This post The Walking Dead Kills Character and Changes Comics was first published on Observatrio do Cinema.