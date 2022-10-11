Thermaltake announces gaming table developed by Studio FA Porsche

The smart desk features height adjustments, headphone support and a cable management system

THE Thermaltake announced this Tuesday (11) the launch of ARGENT P900 Smart Gaming Deska new table developed in partnership with the Studio FA Porsche. According to the manufacturer, the new model was designed to bring Several smart options that increase productivitywhich are combined with an attractive design that “can be enjoyed every time your eyes rest on her”.

Among the highlights of the new model is the presence of systems that allow you to control the height of the top, as well as its RGB lighting system, through the RGB Desk App. “As you have control over the table on your phone or PC via WiFi without any nasty connection issues, this opens the door for you to redefine what a smart table can be.”, says Thermaltake.

THE ARGENT P900 has four pre-set height adjustments — 70 cm, 80 cm, 90 cm and 100 cm — allowing the user to create personalized usage profiles for their daily lives. Each height option can be combined with its own lighting systemand height adjustments can be made either through the RGB Desk or through the iTake app and a physical controller present on the table.

ARGENT P900 promises smart and safe solutions

The new smart table created in partnership with Studio FA Porsche also stands out for its operating safety. One Intelligent collision system for movement when the top hits an objectpreventing accidents and ensuring that the table (and any other device or person) is not damaged.

The ARGENT P900 brings a finish that simulates the look of carbon fiber, as well as a central elevation that ensures better placement of up to two monitors. The product also comes with a cable management systema headphone holder and a space to store cups or mugs.

The smart table brings 165 cm wide, 85 cm deep and heights ranging from 70 cm to 100 cm, making it a product that occupies a generous space. So far Thermaltake still did not say how the availability of the product will be madenor what its suggested price will be.

Source: TechPowerUp, Thermaltake