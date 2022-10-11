“They think Fla will win. It won’t, it will give Corinthians”; Corinthians midfielder does not ‘fear’ Arrascaeta and crava Paulista champions of the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo

Midfielder who belongs to Corinthians nailed who will be champion in the final

Romario Junior

Per Romario Junior

- Arrascaeta
© Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF– Arrascaeta
Romario Junior

Flamengo and Corinthians will make a great final of the Copa do Brasil. For many, it will be the greatest of all time. Timão comes packed after good results and Vítor Pereira’s work begins to evolve. Rubro-Negro continues to have a good performance when the holders play and are confident for another national decision.

In an interview with the GE portal, the attacking midfielder mantuan, which belongs to Corinthians and is on loan to Zenit-RU, won Timão champion over Mengão. He also said that he bet with other people who pin the CRF champion and wasted enormous confidence, even with the Flamengo team full of stars, such as Arrascaeta and Pedro.

I’m following and I’m cheering a lot, I already have some bets, I got involved in bets with some friends from Brazil, even with some friends here from Russia who think Flamengo will win. No, it’s going to give Corinthians. I will cheer a lot”, said before continuing.

The first game will be 1-0 for Corinthians in the Arena. Goal by Yuri Alberto, my friend Yuri. Damn… Calm down! Renato Augusto is drilling, he likes to score goals. I’m going from Renato! On the way back, it could be 1-1 or, we have to be clear, there’s a great team on the other side, 1-0 to Flamengo. On penalties, it’s up to our giant (Cássio). It’s the only title that man lacks”, completed.

Flamengo goes completely for the confrontation at Neo Química Arena. Arturo Vidal, who lost his father this morning (11), asked to go to São Paulo and was listed for the game. The steering wheel, in principle, must start on the bench. The midfielder duo will be Thiago Maia and João Gomes.

