This Serum Saved Olivia Wilde’s Brows After ’15 Years of Baldness’

Who else here fell victim to ’90s eyebrows? Those super fine lines that were barely there, and yet somehow cool and modern. It’s okay to admit it – even the biggest celebrities of the decade have rocked the questionable look in the past. Fortunately, things have changed and natural brows are on the rise. But what if ours never fully recover from excess waxing?

If we’re adding several minutes to our makeup routine every day so we can draw on our brows with pencils, pens, and gels, we’re going to want to keep reading. It doesn’t have to be this way forever. There are other options, and we found the best one out there, thanks to Olivia Wilde.

Wilde can’t stop praising this RevitaBrow conditioner. “I’m a huge eyebrow perfectionist, and I’m finally growing my eyebrows out after 15 years of baldness,” she said. in the glow. “I’ve been using RevitaBrow and it’s working like hell,” she continued excitedly and frankly. “I just want to share this small victory.” Do not be modest; that victory is huge, and many of us like to hear about it so we can try RevitaBrow for us!

Other buyers are also impressed with the results they have seen from this brow conditioner. It “blew up my brow game,” said one, while another said he was absolutely “stunned by the effectiveness of this product.” One who thought his eyebrows were “irreparably damaged” said they started seeing hair grow back that they hadn’t seen in “many, many years”, and another said he “even had to shave it off”. [their] eyebrows for the first time in a few years!” Who knew waxing could be this good?

This award-winning revitalizing conditioner is built to last for four months, which buyers have attested to. It combines “active botanicals and nourishing vitamins with cutting-edge science” to target and rejuvenate brittle, sparse, uneven and damaged brows, meaning we can finally ditch pencils and gels for good. Only real and naturally fabulous brows from now on!

RevitaBrow is infused with peptides, biotin, panax ginseng extracts and wheat proteins to promote thicker, healthier brows. It also includes green tea extract and aloe vera to protect brows from severe environmental damage and keep them fresh, collected and always in good shape!

To use this clean, cruelty-free conditioner, start with a clean, dry face. Take the applicator and use several short strokes to cover your brows where they need a little extra love. Do this once a day and see how your brows are transformed over the next few weeks!

Shoppers “recommend this to everyone with thin, sparse brows,” hailing it as the ultimate ’90s brow solution. We love our ’90s nostalgia and all, but let’s keep it limited to cartoons, chokers, and combat boots. Vintage is great, but fluffy, healthy brows are better, and we’re on the right path for them!

