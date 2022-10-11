“Thousands of Russian soldiers will arrive in Belarus and it’s not clear what that means,” says political scientist

The government of Belarus assured this Tuesday (11) that the military force formed with its Russian ally is only defensive. However, Minsk raises fears of direct intervention in the Ukraine conflict by accusing Kiev of preparing attacks.

“The objectives of the regional grouping of forces are purely defensive. And all operations currently underway are aimed at adopting an appropriate reaction to actions carried out near our border,” explained Belarus Defense Minister Victor Khrenine in a press release. He further specified that the work carried out together with the Russian army serves to guarantee security on the borders of the two countries.

The day before, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, indicated that he had reached an agreement with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the deployment of this joint military group, without saying exactly where it will be positioned and what its scale will be. He accused Ukraine and its Polish and Lithuanian allies of preparing “terrorist” attacks and a military “revolt” in Belarus by training Belarusian “radical” fighters to overthrow the government.

For Belarusian political scientist Valeri Karabalevitch, until now Lukashenko has avoided participating more actively in the war in Ukraine in every possible way. But the pressure has mounted and he is forced to make more and more concessions.

“Thousands of Russian soldiers will arrive on the territory of Belarus, and it is still unclear what that means. I see two possibilities: the first would be to use these men for a new offensive in Kiev from the territory of Belarus. The second, more likely, is that Belarusian training camps will be used to train newly mobilized soldiers. In Russia, there are not enough places for military training. The recruits would be transferred to Belarus to learn how to use weapons and military equipment,” Karabalevitch explained to RFI.

New sanctions against Belarus

Belarus had been “advised” not to enter the war in Ukraine, warned the head of French diplomacy, Catherine Colonna, on Tuesday. “We must issue a warning to this country. Any additional support for the conflict would lead to additional sanctions,” she said, noting that retaliatory measures are already being applied against Minsk.

The Belarusian government, however, rejects the possibility of sending its army, much smaller than Moscow’s, to fight in Ukraine alongside the Russians. “Unfortunately, in the West, the idea is cultivated that the Belarusian army could be involved in the special military operation in Ukraine. against our country”, denounced the secretary of the Belarus Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, on Tuesday.

Minsk has already lent its territory to the Russian army for its offensive against Ukraine, but so far has not participated directly in the fighting on Ukrainian territory. The entry of Belarusian forces into its neighbor would mark a new escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Turkey calls for ceasefire

Meanwhile, Turkey called on Russia and Ukraine for a ceasefire on Tuesday ahead of a meeting scheduled for later in the week in Astana between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

A NATO member, Turkey has remained neutral since the start of the conflict on 24 February and maintains good relations with its two Black Sea neighbours. Ankara played a key role in the September prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine and in the conclusion in July, under the aegis of the UN, of an agreement between the two countries that allowed the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea. and the Bosphorus.

Twice, Turkey also brought together Russian and Ukrainian representatives on its soil. Erdogan has met with Putin three times in the past three months, but he also regularly speaks by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Turkish president poses as a mediator and tries to bring the two men together for ceasefire negotiations. However, the worsening situation on the ground is hampering peace efforts.

Meeting between Putin and Erdogan

“Unfortunately [ambos os lados] quickly moved away from diplomacy” since talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in March in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a television interview.

“As the war between Ukraine and Russia drags on, unfortunately, the situation is getting worse and more complicated,” he added, calling for an immediate ceasefire. “A ceasefire must be established as soon as possible. The sooner the better,” he added.

Erdogan, who maintains a good relationship with Putin despite disagreements on a number of issues, including Syria, is due to meet his Russian counterpart again in Astana on Thursday, on the sidelines of a regional summit.

Heavily dependent on Russian gas and oil, Turkey has not adhered to Western sanctions against Russia. Erdogan, whose last meeting with Putin dates back to September at a regional summit in Uzbekistan, wants to increase trade with Moscow to help the Turkish economy ahead of presidential elections in June.

“Just Peace”

In late September, Ankara gave in to American pressure and renounced the Russian Mir payment system, which allowed Russian citizens to continue to withdraw money in Turkey.

Erdogan has yet to comment on Russian attacks in Ukraine on Monday, which left at least 19 dead and around 105 wounded. However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone on Monday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, a Turkish diplomatic source revealed without further details.

Cavusoglu called on Tuesday during his television interview for a “just peace” based on Ukraine’s territorial integrity. “There must be a just peace for Ukraine. Where is the war going? It is taking place on Ukrainian soil,” he emphasized.

“A process that guarantees the territorial integrity and borders of Ukraine must begin,” he added. “Without a ceasefire, it is not possible to talk about these issues in a healthy way: a viable ceasefire and a just peace.”

Turkey rejected in early October the annexation of new Ukrainian territories – the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporijia – by Russia, just as it refused to recognize the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

(With information from AFP)