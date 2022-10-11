Tim Roth says he recorded with Mark Ruffalo for the series

Tim Rothwho reprises his role as Emil Blonsky/Abominable in She-Hulkgave in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter magazine that he even recorded a scene with Mark Ruffalo, the Bruce Banner, for the series. However, the actor could not say if the moment will air on the Disney+ series.

“I always wanted to work with him, and it ended up happening, which was fun.“, said Roth, delivering that the two joked about the change of interpreters of the character – that’s because in The incredible Hulk (2008) who gave life to the Emerald Giant was Edward Norton.

“I don’t know if any of that was for the show, but when I looked at him, I said ‘you’ve gained weight, there’s something different about you…’ We joked, and we were encouraged to improvise, so we talked about it.“, explained the actor.

starring Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk still has the return of Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tim Roth (Abomination), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) to the MCU cast. Among the novelties, highlight to Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as the villain Titania.

She-Hulk airs on Thursdays on Disney+. Before the next episode, check out our interview with actress Tatiana Maslany:

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.