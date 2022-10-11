Tom Felton details mental health issues in book and thanks Emma Watson for encouraging ‘telling the whole story’

British actor Tom Felton, famous since his teens for his role as Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films, details the problems he faced with mental health, as well as his period in rehabilitation, in his memoir “Beyond the wand”. : the magic and mayhem of growing up a wizard”, to be released this Thursday by Ebury Spotlight.

Tom Felton holds up his memoir, “Beyond the wand: the magic and mayhem of growing up a wizard” Photo: Instagram / Playback

In an interview with The Independent, Felton revealed that he had the encouragement of his colleague in the franchise Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermione Granger, not to spare readers the difficult times.

“I was encouraged by some people, Emma Watson specifically, to tell the whole story and not just pick out the cute parts,” the actor said. “Not just because it was cathartic for me. But also in the hope that sharing these parts of my story will help others who may not be having the best time.

According to the British news outlet, Felton’s book consists for the most part “affable anecdotes” about his time filming “Harry Potter”, including his relationship with the cast and his “offscreen teenage transgressions”. Also remembered are the obstacles of when performing in Hollywood as a young adult and the end of the relationship with stunt assistant Jade Olivia Gordon.

“I think one of the joys of creating art – music, film, TV, literature, whatever – is the journey. What anyone else gets out of it really isn’t up to me,” Felton said. “I can sleep well, knowing it’s all true.

Tom Felton visits the filming studio for “Harry Potter” in 2022 Photo: Instagram / Playback

Towards the end of the book, he tackles the issue of mental health and some short stints in rehabilitation.

“The reality of my experience was that I had a group of people around me who knew me well enough to know that I wasn’t happy. That I wasn’t being the Tom they knew. I wasn’t thinking clearly. And it has less to do with what I was doing, and more a case that they realized I needed help. I think a lot of people when they’re in the muddy waters don’t recognize how muddy it is,” he said.

Tom Felton, Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter’, with Slytherin props Photo: Instagram / Playback

Asked if he would be willing to take the role again for a sequel, Felton didn’t rule out the idea.

“I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t consider it,” he declared. “I definitely don’t miss Draco Malfoy, but I am very fondly attached to him.