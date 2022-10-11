Top 10 Margot Robbie Movies According to Letterboxd » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Margot Robbie is currently starring in the David O. Russell Murder Mystery amsterdam, which boasts a huge cast of veteran actors who comprise some of Hollywood’s greatest talent. She stars opposite Christian Bale and John David Washington, among many others.

O. Russell amsterdam has been met with pretty mixed reviews so far, but most are praising the actors for their various entertaining performances. It’s a movie that isn’t too afraid to poke fun at itself, which works effectively with this particular type of comedy.

10/10 Bombshell (2019) – 3.11

One of the many critically acclaimed films to garner awards attention in 2019, Jay Roach bombshell follows the story of three powerful women who brought down Roger Ailes, founder and CEO of one of the greatest media companies of all time, exposing years of sexual harassment.

bombshell is an extremely current film that tragically reflects the world as it is today. It’s an eye-opening story of power, conflict and exploitation that Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron showcase with their great performances.

9/10 Birds of Prey (2020) – 3.21

There’s no doubt that Harley Quinn is one of Margot Robbie’s best roles to date, and her turn Birds of prey it’s the most unhinged and fun she’s ever been. It’s a complete showcase of his acting talent, brought to life with a colorfulness and boldness that totally recreates the tone of the source material.

Obviously, Robbie steals the show as Harley Quinn in Birds of prey. She displays the same careless intensity and playful flirtation that made her so fun to watch in movies like Suicide squad – but with much more style and narrative coherence.

8/10 French Suite (2014) – 3h30

French Suite was a completely different kind of film for Margot Robbie, telling the dramatic story of a forbidden romance plagued by the deadly backdrop of wartime France. Robbie’s performance may only be a supporting role, but his rawness and vulnerability make his role unforgettable.

For fans of dramatic romances, French Suite It has pretty much everything you can imagine. It’s melodramatic in every important moment, bringing the characters to life in a meaningful and emotional way in order to progress the story and keep the audience engaged.

7/10 Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017) – 3.35

There have been countless stories told about AA Milne and her storytelling talents, but Goodbye Christopher Robin try to explore the quieter, more intimate areas of your life. Starring Domhnall Gleeson as the infamous author, the film chronicles Milne’s life and his relationship with his son.

Anyone with any interest in Milne’s “Winnie the Pooh” stories will no doubt find something to love about this film, as it offers a whole new look at the mind behind the fiction. That’s why so many people consider Goodbye Christopher Robin to be the best Winnie the Pooh movie ever.

6/10 The Suicide Squad (2021) – 3.63

Despite the critical and commercial failure of David Ayer Suicide squad in 2016, James Gunn’s revival five years later turned out to be one of the most dynamic and exciting superhero movies ever made. It’s full of bright colors and elegant storytelling, brought to life by a unique set of character actors.

Many even consider The Suicide Squad to be the best entry into the DCEU so far, beating most other movies that take themselves too seriously and fail to accurately build a standalone story. this is where The Suicide Squad shines, and Robbie’s signature performance as Harley Quinn is heavily accounted for.

5/10 The Big Short (2015) – 3.77

2015 the big short it’s both a comedy and a tragedy – which is a great testament to Adam McKay’s unique writing talent. The film is filled with eccentric characters and unbelievable situations, but McKay somehow manages to keep the story grounded in the tragic reality of financial ruin.

Margot Robbie actually appears as herself in the big short, joining briefly in one of the film’s many fourth wall breaks to explain the logistics of inventories and investments. Its inclusion allows the film to mock its own complexity, which makes it infinitely more accessible.

4/10 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) – 3.78

Quentin Tarantino’s films are all filled with memorable lines and clever comedies, and Once upon a time in Hollywood is no different. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have a hilarious on-screen chemistry, and Robbie brings some humanity and charm to the story.

Once upon a time in Hollywood it may not be as dark and violent as the rest of Tarantino’s films (aside from that shocking final scene), but it’s filled with the same gritty realism and charismatic performances that have given the director so much success over the years. Robbie’s turn as the legendary Sharon Tate is a highlight.

3/10 Me, Tonya (2017) – 3.87

As far as sports biopics are concerned, I Tonya is, without a doubt, one of the most technically proficient and emotionally compelling ever made. There isn’t a single second in the movie that is wasted, retelling Tonya Harding’s story from an extremely unique perspective.

Robbie stars with Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney in the film, both with excellent performances that can easily be considered the best. They navigate Harding’s life in a way that is both unswervingly sympathetic and inexplicably fun.

2/10 About Time (2013) – 3.95

Many feel It was time is one of the best romantic comedies in recent memory, not just because of its entirely compelling fairytale romance, but also because of how creative and inventive it is. A time travel novel might not look easy on paper, but Richard Curtis knows exactly how to make it work.

Margot Robbie is one of the film’s standout supporting characters, offering her signature charm and wit to perfectly match Curtis’ script. It was time it pretty much reinvented the rom-com genre, and there are plenty of movies today that continue to draw inspiration from it.

1/10 The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) – 4.01

Though best remembered for Leonardo DiCaprio’s unforgettable lead performance, the wolf of Wall Street also marked a major turning point for Margot Robbie’s career. It’s impossible to believe this was one of Robbie’s first big movie roles, as she effortlessly defends herself against DiCaprio and Jonah Hill.

There is a reason that the wolf of Wall Street is still loved by so many movie fans across the world, and Robbie plays a big part in that. She completely understands Scorsese’s specific style and tone, delivering his standout performance and impressive spectators everywhere.