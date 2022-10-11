Transformers has to keep 1 thing Bumblebee did better than Bay » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Future Transformers movies should keep at least one thing in mind that Bee did better than director Michael Bay’s films about “undercover robots” to help restore hope to the franchise. transformers, the first of the live-action movies based on the twisty, folding action figure toys created by Hasbro, proved to be a hit. With its release, transformers brought a new realm of digital and visual effects, which helped to suspend viewer belief and deliver spectacular action sequences. The Autobots and Decepticons were designed with a strong attention to detail and a believable sense of scale, hinting at the possible notion that the seamless fusion of artificial intelligence with reality was easy behind the scenes.

by Michael Bay transformers films centered around their main protagonist, nerdy teenager Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf), who has become a genuinely likable character firsthand. Younger audiences can relate to his struggles to find a girlfriend, being bullied at school, and not having a sharp car to show off. Sam’s relationship with his old yellow Camaro, which later turns out to be the iconic Autobot, Bumblebee, adds to the film’s innocence and its success.

Despite being a huge financial success, the sequel to the first film became a defining moment where Michael Bay began to lose control of fans of the franchise in a big way. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen included a constant barrage of lewd and inappropriate jokes in an otherwise film aimed at a young demographic interested in transforming robots from outer space. To many, the strange mix of juvenile and adult humor seemed very out of place. In addition, female characters were constantly portrayed as sex objects, some of them being the center of gratuitously sensual scenes. Racist stereotypes were also a big problem, such as Autobots Skids and Mudflap, who spoke almost entirely in ebonics for no reason. These mistakes continued into the third film and even into the fourth and fifth, which were written with little to no effort, often following the exact same formula of telling stories over and over again. bumblebeeon the other hand, it offers a way forward for the franchise.

How Future Transformers Movies Can Learn From Their Latest Part, “Bumblebee”

Instead of following Michael Bay transformers As an example of films, director Travis Knight took a different approach with Bee, focusing more on the connection between the robot and the human characters. Played by Hailee Steinfeld, Charlie Watson creates a more believable bond between her and Bumblebee with Knight’s sensitive and subtle storytelling style, where these two characters became central components of the film. Knight’s film feels much slower than Bay’s take on the transformers franchise, but how does it handle Bee‘s interpersonal and social dynamic is something rarely seen in Hollywood these days. Humans in this adaptation of transformers they are much more patient with robots, and there is a sense of delicacy and care present in Knight’s film.

Bee may have changed your transformers and took a big step back, focusing more on character development than over-the-top action sequences like Michael Bay, but there’s a lesson to be learned here. Audiences are able to digest and really follow what is happening on screen in the fight sequences this time around because they are filmed at a much slower speed. Part of the problem with Bay’s films was that some of the designs for the robots were quite complicated, making it difficult for audiences to tell if they were an Autobot or Decepticon even when standing still. It didn’t help that Bay’s action sequences almost always included the use of shaky cameras and extreme close-ups, as well as numerous explosions, making things even more difficult for audiences to see and understand.

If there’s one thing the creators of the next transformers film can take Bee, is that it might be better to focus on consistent storytelling and true character development over dramatic action sequences and sleek visual effects. This approach helps create a more believable movie for fans to enjoy. While regrettable that it was necessary to hire another director to direct the project, Bee finally proved that live-action transformers movies can be successful if past mistakes are avoided and new ideas are brought in.