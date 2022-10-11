Lucy Letby, 32, is also investigated for 10 other attempted murders at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England.

A story worthy of a horror movie came to public knowledge this Monday, 10, in the UK. A British nurse is accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 more in a neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest China. Englandbetween 2015 and 2016. Lucy Letby, 32, came under investigation by police after the hospital noted a rise in the death toll of babies suffering from “serious catastrophic collapses”. “Babies who weren’t unstable at all suddenly deteriorated,” prosecutor Nick Johnson explained during the trial on Monday. “Sometimes babies who were sick but then recovered would suddenly deteriorate for no apparent reason.” According to the prosecution’s reports, the nurse would have committed the first murder in June 2015, with a premature baby one day old. She injected air into the patient’s bloodstream. In the police report there are also two poisonings with insulin, but a team managed to save them. The trial began this Monday in Manchester and is expected to last for weeks. Prosecutor Johnson called Letby a “malevolent presence” in the hospital.