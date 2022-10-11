Ukraine attacks are ‘signs of weakness’ from Russia, says NATO – News

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Russian missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities represent a “sign of weakness” as the Russian troops are being defeated.

“I believe that what we saw yesterday [segunda-feira, 10] it’s actually a sign of weakness, because the reality is that they can’t move forward, Russia is really losing the battlefield,” said the Norwegian.

In the Secretary-General’s view, Russian troops “are ceding territory, as they do not have the ability to stop the advance of Ukrainian forces”.

“The way they can respond is through disorderly attacks on Ukrainian cities, hitting civilians and critical infrastructure,” added Stoltenberg.





The NATO chief adds that the military alliance has doubled its naval presence in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, where gas leaks have been reported, in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines between Russia and Germany.

The governments of Sweden and Norway are investigating what happened in these pipelines. The NATO member said on Tuesday it was “sabotage”, but the alliance did not assign formal responsibility for the incident.

NATO will hold a ministerial-level meeting on Wednesday to review the organization’s nuclear preparedness stage after Russia threatened to defend its own territory with atomic weapons.

“We haven’t seen any change in Russia’s position, but we remain on alert,” Stoltenberg expressed.

Next week, NATO will conduct its annual nuclear deterrent exercise, called Steadfast Noon. An operation the rep called “routine training.”

Last Monday, Russia launched — from land and sea bases — missiles against various targets in Ukraine, such as military and infrastructure facilities.





Spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, said these attacks left at least 12 civilians dead and more than a hundred injured.

These intense Russian attacks came after an explosion partially destroyed a bridge built to connect the country to the Crimean peninsula, a symbol of the territory’s annexation by the Russians in 2014.

The Ukrainian army and Kiev’s special services have neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the blast.



