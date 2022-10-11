Ukraine says Russia attacked road and fired on civilians

Ukrainian authorities today released videos showing a bombing of a road in the city of Dnipro, in southwest Ukraine, and an attack on a group of civilians, without specifying the region, and accused Russia of having carried out these two offensives. The Kremlin has yet to comment on the authorities’ allegations.

In the first video, a security camera attached to a car captures the moment when an explosion hits the road, raising flames and a column of smoke at the scene.

In a post on Telegram, the mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, said the explosion was caused by a Russian missile. The explosive device, he said, fell within five meters of a bus carrying civilians, but no one was injured.

“Although God is dead, miracles sometimes happen. Ordinary passenger bus. The rocket literally exploded five meters away. Everyone is alive,” he wrote. Filatov.

In Dnipro, the regional center, one of the missiles fell near a bus with civilians inside; all of them survived, said Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov. Video shows an explosion in Dnipro. Dnepr Operativny / Telegram pic.twitter.com/qFW5R0tk2Z — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 10, 2022

A second video, released by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense official profile, shows what appears to be a group of civilians walking across a lawn. Seconds later, an explosion is seen on the perimeter.

“The Russian army only knows how to attack the civilian population. They must learn to fight with the Ukrainian army. To ensure that the training is effective, they must surrender”, says the publication, without citing where it would have taken place.

The russian army only knows how to attack the civilian population.

They should learn how to fight from #UAarmy.

To ensure that training is effective, they need to surrender. pic.twitter.com/9ECWQOYCqN — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 10, 2022

Kiev has been attacked again

For the first time since June, Kiev is again attacked by Russian missiles. This morning, the Ukrainian capital recorded several explosions, in what is being considered as a response by Vladimir Putin to the explosion at the weekend against the bridge that connects Russian territory to the Crimean peninsula.

For Europe, Monday’s attacks constitute a “war crime” against civilian targets. President Emmanuel Macron of France, on the other hand, estimates that the offensive changes “profoundly” the conflict.

“The Kremlin has again escalated its aggression to a new level,” said Ursula van der Leyen, president of the European Commission. “We need to protect our critical infrastructure,” she added.

Although the weekend attack was not claimed, the Kremlin denounced the Ukrainian government as responsible for the act of “terror” on the bridge. In Moscow, high-ranking diplomatic sources confirmed to columnist Jamil Chad, from the UOLstill on Saturday that Putin would respond.

This Monday, Russian attacks hit the capital in the middle of rush hour. The missiles landed on some of the city’s main transport arteries. There were at least four missiles and almost a dozen other explosions, for more than an hour.