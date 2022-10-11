Ukraine: UN rejects secret vote proposed by Russia – 10/10/2022 – World

The UN General Assembly on Monday blocked Russia’s proposal to make secret votes on resolutions on the Ukrainian War. Later this week, members of the United Nations are expected to take a stand on a text that condemns Moscow’s recent annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

In Monday’s discussion, 107 countries voted against the Russians and 13 in favor — another 39 abstained. The composition is similar to previous votes on the subject, debated between March and April.

Brazil, this time, voted with the majority. In late September, the country refrained from condemning the annexations during a Security Council meeting.

The resolution to be voted on this week criticizes Russia’s referendums in Ukrainian provinces and what it calls an “illegal annexation attempt” by Moscow. It also calls for no state to recognize the annexations and demands the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. According to the Reuters news agency, the vote should take place on Wednesday (12).

The Moscow delegation argued that a secret vote would be necessary because of what it called the Western lobby. According to Kremlin representatives, the movement associated with the United States and Europe “makes it very difficult for positions to be expressed publicly.”

Russia also stated that the resolutions are not linked to upholding international law. “They [países ocidentais] pursue their own geopolitical goals,” wrote Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasili Nebenzia.

A member of the American delegation, in turn, told AFP that the Kremlin’s proposal suggests desperation. Secret ballots in the General Assembly are rare and usually only take place for elections of Security Council members.

Before the decision, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lobbied the international community to vote against Russia. “Now is the time to speak out in support of Ukraine; it is not the time for abstentions, appeasement words or equivocations over claims of neutrality. The fundamental principles of the UN Charter are at stake,” he said in a statement.

Similar words were said by the European Union’s ambassador to the body. According to Olof Skoog, the General Assembly’s lack of action would give “carte blanche for other countries to do the same or recognize what Russia has done”.

Also on Monday, the UN criticized the bombing by Russian forces against several Ukrainian cities, including Kiev – similar actions had not taken place in months. The attacks are a response by the Kremlin to recent advances by Ukrainians in the east and south of the country and the explosion of a bridge in Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014, on Saturday (8).

Through his spokesman, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, denounced “a new unacceptable escalation of the war”, in which civilians “are paying the highest price”.