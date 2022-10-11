





Ukrainian girl records moment she escapes from Russian missile; watch video Photo: Playback/Twitter/@nexta_tv

A young Ukrainian woman recorded the exact moment when a missile fired by the Russia reached the capital Kiev on Monday, 10. The young woman, whose identity was not confirmed, was recording a video message in “selfie” mode, when an explosion happened near the place where she was passing.

The images were shared by several users on social networks, including pages of the Belarusian TV network. nextaa communication group dedicated to news coverage of the eastern europe. There is no information about the health status of the young woman, but she seems to be able to leave the place after the explosion, before ending the video.

A girl was recording a video message in #Kyiv and was hit by an explosive wave. pic.twitter.com/LJIX5iDmWK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 10, 2022

Russian forces launched more than 80 missiles at Ukrainian cities on Monday, 10 Kiev. An estimated 19 people died and 105 were injured during the attacks, which according to the UN could have violated the law of war. The organization’s secretary general, Antonio Guterrescalled the attacks an “unacceptable escalation of the war” and urged Moscow to “refrain from any escalation” of violence.

In response to the attack, the G7, a group of the most industrialized countries in the world, called an emergency meeting to discuss the current situation of the conflict with the president of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelenskyand strengthen support for the country’s right to defend itself from Russian aggression.

On Monday’s attacks, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, said the bombings were a response to the attack on the Kerch Strait bridge, which linked Russian territory to Crimea. Putin called the blast an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian forces, who did not claim the attack.

