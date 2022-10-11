Updates and optimizations arrive for Android TV systems and the Play Store

Android for TVs received an update reminder for Google’s new October system update. In case you didn’t know, these updates arrive every month and are intended to improve the use of the system not only on televisions, but throughout the company’s operating system ecosystem. In this case, one of the novelties concerns version 40.2 of the Play Store, released a few days ago for compatible devices. In addition, anyone who has a TV such as TCL’s P735 and P635 models, for example, will be able to access the new attributes, which are available to those who have Android TV or Google TV.

In general, it is worth mentioning that the changes, for the most part, will not be noticed by the user when he receives the update. Still, they allow you to fluidly use your TV system or your Google TV device for much longer. Likewise, some bugs must be fixed, improving the software as a whole. The update also brings optimizations to the store, making it easier to download apps as well as faster. By the way, Play Protect is also getting improvements so you can install your apps with the guarantee of security. Finally, more news should appear in the coming days.

If you like the news and want to receive updates, know that you don’t have to do anything. After all, updates arrive automatically and from there, they are executed without having to activate any option. The only requirement is to have an internet connection on your device (like the recently released affordable Chromecast) to receive system updates.

