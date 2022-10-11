Vehicle camera video shows massive explosion in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

A camera on the dashboard of a vehicle captured the moment an explosion caused by a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, nearly hit cars and pedestrians.
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
The video was recorded on Monday (10), and shows a first explosion, followed by a large cloud of smoke, behind some trees, causing traffic to stop before a second explosion occurred in the middle of the road. (See video above)
The Reuters news agency verified the location using information included in the video posted online, which coincided with Google Maps images of Kalynova Street in Dnipro.
A camera on the dashboard of a vehicle captured the moment when an explosion hit the city of Dnipro, Ukraine.
Russia also attacked other large cities in the country, indicating a new phase of escalation in the conflict, which has lasted seven and a half months.
After more than three months without attacks, Kiev was again heavily bombed in one of the worst attacks on the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of the war.
In addition to the Ukrainian capital, Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr, in western Ukraine, were also targets of the attacks.
This Tuesday (11), Ukraine announced new bombings of strategic cities in the country. Missiles were launched against Lviv and Zaporizhzhia, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located.
Russia bombs strategic Ukrainian cities again
A camera on the dashboard of a vehicle captured the moment when an explosion hit the city of Dnipro, Ukraine.