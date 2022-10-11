Vidal’s father found dead at equestrian in Chile

Arturo Vidal’s father, Erasmo, was found dead this morning (11) at an equestrian club in Santiago, Chile.

The Chilean press reports that it was a cardiac arrest, but the cause has not yet been confirmed.

Also according to local media reports, the incident would have occurred around 8:30 am (local time). He would have been treated by club doctors and an ambulance, to no avail.

Erasmo was 62 years old and frequented the Clube Hípico, where the Flamengo midfielder has some horses that compete in races.

The Rio club used its social networks to mourn the death of Vidal’s father.

“The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo regrets the death of Erasmo Vidal, father of our athlete Arturo Vidal. We wish you strength in this difficult time and we continue together!”, he wrote on his Twitter.

Flamengo faces Corinthians tomorrow (12), at Neo Química Arena, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final. The list with the players listed for the match will be released at 2:00 pm — the time when the delegation leaves Ninho do Urubu to board for São Paulo.