Vidal’s father, from Flamengo, dies in Chile; player decides to play final against Corinthians | Flamengo

The father of midfielder Vidal, Erasmo Vidal, was found dead last Monday, in Chile, according to information from the Chilean press and confirmed by Flamengo. Even with the news, the midfielder decided to participate in the first game of the Copa do Brasil final against Corinthians, this Wednesday, at 21:45 (Brasília time), in Itaquera.

1 of 3 Erasmo Vidal, father of the Flamengo player who died in Chile — Photo: Reproduction Erasmo Vidal, father of the Flamengo player who died in Chile – Photo: Reproduction

According to the Chilean press, Erasmo Vidal was found dead at Club Hípico, a horse racing plaza in Chile, located in Santiago, while tending to the player’s horses. There is still no information on the cause of death.

2 of 3 Vidal is doubtful for the final against Corinthians — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Vidal is doubtful for the final against Corinthians — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Vidal became aware of the news after Flamengo’s training, at Ninho do Urubu, on Tuesday morning. The player then made the decision to proceed with the planning and embark with the delegation to São Paulo, for the confrontation with Corinthians. The team leaves the CT around 2 pm heading to the airport.

In a note on social media, Flamengo mourned the death.

“The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo regrets the death of Erasmo Vidal, father of our athlete Arturo Vidal. We wish you strength in this difficult time and we continue together!”

The Equestrian Club also released a statement about the death.

Since arriving at Flamengo, Vidal has played 20 games. The player has two goals and one assist this season. One of the goals was scored in the classic against Botafogo (see in the video).

