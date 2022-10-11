Video games can cause cardiac arrhythmia, study shows

posted on 10/11/2022 06:00



(credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA)

The time that children dedicate to electronic games worries many families. A sedentary lifestyle, impaired vision and even behavior deviations are among the fears. A study published today in Heart Rhythm, the official journal of the Cardiac Rhythm Society, brings a new component to the list: the possibility that, during a video game, the child suffers a cardiac arrhythmia, which is at risk of death. The researchers emphasize that these cases are not common, but the incidence has increased in recent years.

“Having cared for children with heart rhythm problems for over 25 years, I was shocked to see how emergent this presentation is and that several children have died because of it,” said Jonathan Skinner, co-investigator of the study and researcher at the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network, Australia. Skinner and colleagues documented an unusual but distinct pattern among children who lose consciousness while playing video games.

For this, they carried out a systematic review of the scientific literature on the phenomenon and started an international effort to identify cases of children with sudden loss of consciousness while playing video games. The group reached 22 cases and concluded that multiplayer war games (with multiple people playing at the same time) were the most frequent trigger.

Some children died after suffering cardiac arrest. When subjected to assessments, survivors and non-survivors, catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT) and congenital long QT syndrome (LQTS) were found to be the most common underlying causes. CPVT is a genetic complication. SQLT can be hereditary or acquired. Both are common causes of sudden death among young people.

According to the scientists, there was a high incidence of potentially relevant genetic variants (63%) among patients. Claire M. Lawley, the study’s principal investigator, reports that, in some situations, this vulnerability was only identified after the child had become unwell. “Video games can pose a serious risk to some children with arrhythmic conditions. They can be lethal in patients with predisposing, but often unrecognized, arrhythmic conditions”, warns the also researcher at the Australian hospital.

Lawley says that when it was discovered, this genetic vulnerability had significant implications for families. In some of the cases, the medical evaluation of the child who lost consciousness during a video game game led many relatives to be diagnosed with a major heart rhythm problem.





Surveillance

When parents and guardians know that the little ones have complications such as CPVT and LQTS, the scientist suggests that contact with video games be monitored. “Families and healthcare providers should consider safety precautions regarding video games in children who have a condition where rapid heart rates are a risk,” Lawley emphasizes.

According to the article, at the time of the incidents, many of the patients were in excited states, having just won or lost the match, or in conflict with other players. “We already know that some children have heart problems that can put them at risk when playing competitive sports, but we were shocked to find that some were experiencing life-threatening blackouts while playing video games,” says co-investigator Christian Turner.

The scientist draws attention to the fact that some parents think that video games are a device that leaves their children free from threats, mainly because of the possibility of having fun indoors. “I previously thought it would be a safe alternative activity,” he admits. “This is a really important finding. We need to make sure everyone knows how important it is to get checked out when someone has a fainting episode under these circumstances.”

Lawley agrees and stresses the importance of medical follow-up: “Children who suddenly lose consciousness during video games should be evaluated by a cardiologist, as this can be the first sign of a serious heart problem.” Skinner, in turn, emphasizes the importance of health professionals in preventing the problem. “All contributors want to publicize this phenomenon so that our colleagues around the world can recognize it and protect these children and their families.”

Attention us and Sports

“Appropriate counseling about the risks of intense video games should be directed to children with a proarrhythmic cardiac diagnosis and to any child with a history of exertional syncope of undetermined etiology. In addition, any future screening programs aimed at identifying athletes at risk of Malignant arrhythmias should include athletes considered for participation in eSports.”

Daniel Sohinki, from the Department of Cardiology at Augusta University, in the United States, in an article published in the journal Heart Rhythm

