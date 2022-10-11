Volleyball World Cup: see where to watch Brazil vs Japan in the quarterfinals | volleyball

With the triumph against Belgium, Brazil ended the second phase with four victories and will face Japan in the quarterfinals this Tuesday. The Japanese team was the only one to impose a defeat on the Brazilians in the competition. The match will start at 15:00 (Brasília time), with live streaming from sportv2 and real-time coverage from ge.
Pri Daroit faces Japanese blockade in the first phase of the World Cup – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB
With a rematch ahead, Brazil counts on Gabi, the team’s top scorer, to beat the Japanese and advance to the semifinals of the competition. Evolving along with the team, Pri Daroit, on her return to the national team after eight years away, is showing more and more security in receptions, being the best in the World in this basis so far. Who is also standing out is the setter Macris, who in addition to dictating the rhythm of the game also shines in the back court.
In the first phase of the World Cup, the countries were divided into four groups of six and the four best placed in each group advanced. In the second phase, the teams joined in two new groups, E and F, without repeating the confrontations of the previous phase. The World Cup final will take place on October 15th in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.
Two-time Olympic champion in women’s volleyball, Brazil seeks an unprecedented title in the World Championship. The team was runner-up three times, losing once to Cuba and twice to Russia. The last Women’s World Cup was played in 2018, in Japan, and the Brazilians did not make it past the second phase.