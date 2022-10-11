‘Wednesday’. Trailer reveals two new characters

Premiering on November 23, Netflix moves forward with the launch of trailer of the series inspired by the famous character of Adams family, Wednesday.

Production comes from the hands of Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, marking the director’s television debut. During its two-minute duration, the trailer introduces two new characters into the plot.

Wednesday accompanies the titular character, played by Jenna Ortegaas a student at nevermore academy, where she is taught to control her psychic abilities. In addition to the challenges she encounters in her daily life, the iconic character will have to unravel the author behind the monstrous deaths that terrorize the area and solve the supernatural mystery that involved her parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman), 25 years ago. The eight-episode plot blends dark humor with the genre of coming of age while promising to be a faithful adaptation to the spirit of Addams family.

O trailer was announced on the panel dedicated to the series at New York Comic Con this Saturday (8), before being published online. It reveals the appearance of Marylin Thornhillteacher at the academy played by Christina Riccione of the many actresses who has already taken on the role of Wednesday. Beyond the teacher, the character of Uncle Festerplayed by Fred Armisenbest known for his hilarious participation in Saturday Night Live. The character introduction begins with a brief attack on Wednesday, which ends quickly after revealing your identity. The two climb onto a motorcycle decorated in a Dalmatian-style pattern. Can you remember the face of Christopher Lloyd in the role of Uncle Fester in feature films of the 90s.

See too

In the list are still names like Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), George Burcea(lurch), Gwendoline Christie (Larissa Weems), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and William Houston (Joseph Crackstone).

The Addams Family was created by the American Charles Addams in 1938 and already has several versions over the years, including two series of live action, a movie saga and, in 2019, an animated film that featured a sequel last year. The 1991 adaptation and its sequel are the most famous of them all, with the participation of Christina Ricci. With the realization of Tim Burtonthe production is scripted by Al Gough and Miles Millar, creators of smallville.