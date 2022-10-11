Werewolf By Night Star Says Diego Luna Helped Him With Disney Fame

Gael García Bernal, who plays Jack Russell in Werewolf By Night, says Andor star Diego Luna helped him adjust to Disney franchise fame.

werewolf at night star Gael García Bernal says andorDiego Luna helped him adjust to his Marvel star status. The first Halloween special in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, werewolf at night, is based on characters from Marvel Comics that debuted in 1972. Following García Bernal’s monster hunter character Jack Russell, the recent Disney+ special sees Jack transform into a werewolf and encounter other Marvel monster hunters and monsters such as Man-Thing. Critics have cited García Bernal’s performance as a standout from the standalone installment of the MCU, and his future in the franchise looks bright afterwards. werewolf at nightthe success.

At the Star Wars side, andor episode 5 aired on Disney+ recently, with the series reaching the middle of its 1st season. Acting as a movie prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor centers on Cassian Andor before his turn as a rebel hero. Luna stars as the titular protagonist, and the series has received praise for Luna’s portrayal of the character, along with the show’s serious tone and down-to-earth feel. Luna and García Bernal have a long history as friends and collaborators, so seeing each actor separately spearheads a major franchise project within the Star Wars and the Marvel Universes show just how far they’ve come.

when talking to The Hollywood Reporter, García Bernal says his childhood friend Luna helped him through the overwhelming Disney experience. Due to the actors’ pre-existing relationship, it’s clear that they can serve as a support system for one another amidst the franchise’s extensive fame. See what the actor said below:

“(Laughter) We are doing something [Hulu’s La Máquina] together now, so we are always in touch with each other. It’s been great. He has also been a point of reference to help me. When we were at the D23 conference, he was the one who explained to me what was going on because it was my first time. It was pretty crazy. But it was fascinating to be around all these other projects and people, and doing a press conference and a press conference, in a way, with all these different movies and TV shows was amazing. I would like all premieres to be like this where movies and series are combined. So it’s been great to have a good friend who is also experiencing something similar.”

Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars Casts Have Too Much Crossover

Since García Bernal and Luna already have roles in two major Disney franchises in common, as well as a history of starring together in films like Alfonso Cuarón and you mama tooit’s nice to see that the actors have made an effort to continue working together with Hulu The machine. Given the duo’s interest in collaborating, perhaps García Bernal, who also starred in the Disney Pixar film Poop, would be open to a Star Wars role in the future andor season 2 or a related project. Luna could perhaps also be convinced to transition to the MCU after her Star Wars run. If any of the actors did that, they would be joining a long tradition of actors who have starred in both the MCU and Star Wars franchises including Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, Jon Favreau, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis and many others.

As both franchises continue to grow their extensive catalogs with Disney+ series and streaming and cinema resources, this list of shared actors will likely continue to expand, especially considering that both Marvel and Lucasfilm are owned by Disney, and the franchises share. creatives like Favreau and Waititi. Additionally, werewolf at night and andoreach led by a great Mexican actor, saw the MCU and Star Wars grow more inclusive, a trend that is likely to continue. As new actors join Disney’s ranks with the many upcoming MCU and Star Wars projects that were teased at the D23 Expo on the horizon, established actors in both franchises hope to grab a page from Luna’s book and help their peers learn the ropes of fame from the great franchise.

