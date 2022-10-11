What are the bonds between dragons and knights in The House of the Dragon

Starting with Daenerys in game of Thrones and now in The Dragon’s Housea HBO is showing what the Targaryen family’s relationship with dragons is like. in the world of George RR Martindragons are majestic and powerful creatures, and also in some ways the stars of the franchise.

However, there are some details about the dragons and their knights that weren’t shown in the series. Next, check out ten facts about dragons and knights that were only told in the pages of the books.

Valyrian Dragonlords used magic

The oldest Valyrians were sorcerers, and they used spells to control their dragons. Exactly how they subdued the dragons is not known, but the efforts were successful.

Additionally, The Valyrian Dragonlords used a combination of Dragonfire and magic to shape stone into different shapes, one of the best known examples being Valyrian architecture on Dragonstone.

Dragons are temperamental

game of Thrones showed that dragons have strong personalities, as do many real-life pets. AND The Dragon’s House is also showing the personalities of the dragons that appear in the series.

Due to different temperaments, dragon riders must know their animals very well and know the right way to handle them, as well as make a good connection.

Dragons are also considered to be just as intelligent as humans, although dragon riders should teach their mounts self-control and not attack out of sheer instinct.

Dragons unite one knight at a time

Dragons are faithful to only one rider, so no other person can ride a dragon as long as the dragon rider lives. And as shown in the new HBO series, dragons are only allowed to be ridden by someone else if the previous rider dies. And that ties into the next topic

An example is Vahgar, the oldest dragon in Westeros, who once had four knights, Viseryna, Baelon, Laena and Aemond.

Knights can claim only one dragon

So dragons can choose a new knight after his death, knights can claim another dragon if their animal dies.

In the series, King Viserys rode Balerion, the largest dragon in the franchise. However, after Balerion’s death, Viserys did not want another dragon. In the books, Rhaenyra and Aegon II wanted to claim new mounts after the deaths of Syrax and Sunfyre.

Dragons can “improve” the health of their knights

Aenys I Targaryen is one of the examples of how a knight’s health can be improved by his dragon. Aenys I was in frail health, and the situation worsened with the death of his mother, Rhaenys, when he was three years old.

However, when Aenys I connected to Quicksilver, everything changed. Medical accounts in the books claim that Aenys I grew up with her dragon. So, dragons have a very positive influence on their knights’ lives, which also shows supernatural connection between them.

Wild dragons are the hardest to claim as they are most violent when approached, however a dragon whose previous rider has died will already be used to a human’s commands and therefore will be more receptive to their presence. This perhaps explains how easy it is for Aemond Targaryen to claim Vhagar.

Dragons Feel Their Riders’ Anguish

The bond between dragons and their riders is so powerful that they feel each other’s pain, at least it’s stronger towards dragons. There isn’t enough detail in the books and series to conclude that such a connection exists.

However, Queen Helaena’s dragon, Dreamfyre, supposedly felt her death after she threw herself from Maegor’s Keep despite being on the other side of the city, locked inside the Dragonpit.

Likewise, in GoT, Drogon sensed that Daenerys was in danger while in Mereen’s wells and arrived just in time to save her. In The Dragon’s Housewhen Daemon was hit by an arrow in the battle at Stepstones, Caraxes seemed to feel his pain.

Valyrian Blood does not guarantee that dragons will obey

Valyrian blood does not guarantee that a dragon will obey. According to the source material, dragons are not horses that can simply be saddled and ridden (although there are some very difficult horses to tame).

Targaryens can ride dragons, but Velaryons cannot. It’s unclear how this works in the series, and to some extent, the books make it seem like the Targaryens are the only ones.

However, the answer is more complicated, going back to Valyria and the supposed blood magic that went into the Dragon Lords’ early attempts to subdue dragons.

The diluted Targaryen blood doesn’t seem to work either, as Quentin Martell tries to claim a dragon based on his distant Targaryen ancestry, and ends up burned to death.

Daenerys could control all her dragons

Daenerys Targaryen in part broke the rule that knights and dragons have a unique bond, with her controlling her three “children” in a special way. Perhaps this is due to the fact that Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal didn’t have a common incubation in addition to their strong bond with Daenerys.

However, the mount rule remained, and Daenerys was only seen riding Drogon. As for control over Viserion and Rhaegal, this was perhaps only possible through Drogon, where Daenerys gave the order to her dragon, who in turn guided her brothers, who often acted on their own.

There are 38 known Dragon Riders

The Chronicles of ice and Fire mention 38 Dragon Riders, most coming from Houses Targaryen or Velaryon with Targaryen blood according to Screen Rant.

Every king before the Dance of the Dragons was a Dragon Knight, as were most of his children. Several bastards also claimed a dragon after being summoned by Prince Jacaerys Velaryon during the Dance of Dragons.

37 of these Dragon Riders lived centuries before the events of The Chronicles of ice and Fire; Daenerys is the first Dragon Rider in over a century. Only two of the 38, Arlon and Jaenara Belaerys, are not Targaryen or Velaryon, and both lived in Old Valyria.

