What does your dog’s breed say about you? This study explains! – Animal Life

+



Research by the UK’s Kennel Club has found a link between some of the region’s most popular dog breeds and the dominant personality traits of their owners. According to the study, humans who adopt border terriers, for example, are charming, lively and exuberant, while those who like staffordshire bull terriers more are more trusting and affectionate.

Jack Russell’s tutors such as King Charles and Queen Consort are more loyal and faithful, with 88% of them exhibiting this trait. Those who own cocker spaniels, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, are generally more curious, creative and family-oriented. Those who declared themselves more emotionally stable, claiming to be positive and happy, had golden retrievers such as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

To conduct the study, more than 1,500 owners from 16 popular breeds were rated according to personality statements. Get to know some of the analyzed dog varieties and the temperament of their humans!

jack russel

The Jack Russell Terrier needs to be trained by an expert who knows the breed (Photo: Plank/Wikimedia Commons)

Jack Russells are known for being friendly dogs and are a popular choice among celebrities such as Rick Stein, Serena Williams and Paul McCartney. The results revealed that the top five dominant traits of their tutors are:

1. Loyalty 88%

two. Utility 87%

3. Sympathy 84%

4. Reliability 83%

5. Good listener 82%

cocker spaniel

Initially, the English cocker spaniel and the American cocker spaniel were considered one breed (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ ZooFari/ Public Domain/ CreativeCommons)

Oprah Winfrey, Charlize Theron and the Prince and Princess of Wales are all fans of cocker spaniels and are often photographed with their dogs. According to the study, the characteristics of the tutors of this breed are:

1. Loyalty 85%

two. Utility 84%

3. Reliability 83%

4. Family oriented 83%

5. Curious 81%

springer spaniel

Although similar, springer spaniel and cocker spaniel are different breeds (Photo: Dan/ Unsplash/ CreativeCommons)

The springer spaniel is the most popular breed of spaniel in the UK, with fans including Tilda Swinton, Marilyn Monroe and Prince Harry. According to research, people who are best suited to springer spaniels tend to be traditional, reserved, and punctual.

schnauzer

Schnauzers are also very popular in many countries (Photo: Pixabay/ Todabasura/ CreativeCommons)

Schnauzers are very popular as companion dogs and are found alongside celebrities such as Usher, Lea Michele and Heather Graham. The Kennel Club study found that those responsible for schnauzers are loyal, faithful, conscientious, organized and follow the rules.

whippet

Whippet is a breed that was bred in the UK (Photo: Mitchell Orr/Unsplash/CreativeCommons)

Whippets are excellent family dogs, known for being gentle and affectionate. The study found that those who enjoy new experiences, have lots of hobbies and like to take risks are the best fit for this breed.

Pomeranian Lulu

The German spitz and the Pomeranian are spitz, but they are not the same breed (Photo: Pexels/ Cup of Couple/ CreativeCommons)

This is one of the most popular breeds in the world. According to research, these dogs are preferred by passionate, creative and free-spirited people.

Labrador retriever

The Labrador retriever is a sociable breed, easy to train and very intelligent (Photo: Unplash/CreativeCommons/Vincent van Zalinge)

Drew Barrymore, Anne Hathaway and Arnold Schwarzenegger love this breed, which is also one of the most popular in the world. Labradors are normally companions of friendly people, the study found.

dachshunds

Dachshunds are known as sausages in Brazil because of their long shape (Photo: Christian Maldonado/ Editora Globo)

With their long bodies and small legs, the breed attracts humans whose main characteristic is reliability.

German Shepherd

The German Shepherd is often used as a police dog for its intelligence and keen nose (Photo: Unsplash/ Anna Dudkova/ CreativeCommons)

Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck and Cameron Diaz are all German Shepherd fans. According to the Kennel Club, which conducted the research, tutors are more likely to help others.

chihuahua

The Chihuahua is the smallest breed on the planet (Photo: Unsplash/ Alicia Gauthier/ CreativeCommons)

Small enough to fit in a purse, it’s no surprise that the Chihuahua is one of the most popular breeds among celebrities – the most iconic of which is the Paris Hilton. According to the study, the most dominant characteristic of Chihuahua owners is trustworthiness.

read more