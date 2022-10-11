What Edgar Wright Learned From Scott Pilgrim’s Disappointing Box Office

Director Edgar Wright shares an important lesson he learned after Scott Pilgrim vs. The world less than stellar box office. Based on the graphic novel series by Brian Lee O’Malley, the cult classic film tells the story of a lazy 23-year-old Canadian who doesn’t have much to offer other than his new band, who falls in love with a delivery boy and must win a League. of your Seven Evil Exes to win your heart. Scott Pilgrim is a more faithful adaptation than much of the MCU, and incorporates a mix of superhero comics, old-school video games, martial arts movies, coming-of-age stories, and rock musicals into its aesthetic.

Only the first volume of Scott Pilgrim had been released when Universal contacted Wright, who was just excited about the success of Shaun of the Dead, to adapt it into a film in 2004. Wright worked with writer Michael Bacall and O’Malley closely over the next few years on the film’s story, with O’Malley polishing and contributing lines to it, and dialogue from the film ending in the future. comic book volumes. The film was also released in conjunction with the 8-bit side-scroller Scott Pilgrim vs the world:The game, which also achieved a large cult following and a very successful re-release. Scott Pilgrim debuted at San Diego Comic Con in 2010 to a strong initial buzz, but sadly, that buzz didn’t carry over when the movie was released later that summer. Despite strong reviews, the film debuted at #5 at the box office, surpassed by The Expendables and Eat Pray Love. The film’s final worldwide gross was $49.3 million, recouping just over half of its $85 million budget.

While initially disappointing, Wright shares his perception of the film more than a decade after its release. in an interview with THR to publicize his new film course at BBC Maestro, the director shares his feelings about the “tortoise and hare” nature of the film industry and the merits of judging films on their initial box office. Check out Wright’s quote below:

I didn’t know that at the time. I’ve said this to other filmmakers who may have had a similar initial reaction to a film like Scott Pilgrim did, is that the three-day weekend is not the end of the story for any movie. People shouldn’t buy into this idea. Ranking movies by their box office is like the football fan equivalent of movies. (Laughs.) Most of my favorite movies that are now considered classics weren’t considered hits in their time. You can point to hundreds of classic movies, whether Citizen Kane or Blade Runner of The big Lebowski. So how a movie fares in its first three days is never the end of the story, and the further we get away from this rant about box office numbers being the entirety of a movie, the better.

Like Scott Pilgrim vs. The world’s influence has grown since the bombing

Despite the failure, the film became a DVD hit, with Wright doing a press tour with the cast to promote it further. Los Angeles repertoire theaters such as the New Beverly Cinema (owned by Quentin Tarantino, a fan of the film) began showing it at midnight, leading to it being shown in other theaters as well. Its cult status only grew from there. In 2021, Dolby was re-released Scott Pilgrim in theaters with remastered sound and visuals. Many of the film’s emerging stars have moved on to bigger projects, such as former Captain America Chris Evans and current Captain Marvel Brie Larson, bringing fans of them to revisit their previous work as Scott Pilgrim. Rappers like Kid Cudi sample the film’s soundtrack, and others, like Lil Uzi Vert, name some of their songs, “Scott and Ramona,” after characters in the film.

Wright makes a valid point that the box office is not the end of a movie’s legacy. There’s renewed interest in how much money movies are making in the post-lockdown climate, but that doesn’t equate to how well they’ll hold up in the future. Though initially discarded, love for Scott Pilgrim vs the world remained strong enough for Netflix to develop an anime series with Wright executive producing and O’Malley as showrunning, putting its bomb status in the rearview mirror.

