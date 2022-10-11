what it is, what will be presented and how to follow

Tomorrow (11) the big annual event of Meta takes place. Formerly known as “Facebook Connect”, it has now inherited the company’s new name and is called Meta Connect. And, of course, it will mainly focus on the metaverse, with big announcements about the company’s main objective in recent years.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the Meta website, starting at 2 pm, for consumers, developers, technicians and the curious in general. Who has the Meta glasses? Quest 2 will also be able to watch in virtual reality.

tilt will follow everything in real time, bringing the great news, with comments from our team of journalists.

what will happen

CEO Mark Zuckerberg will open the event with a keynote for Meta creators and leaders. Among other topics, he is expected to talk about the virtual reality ecosystem, the progress of the metaverse and Meta Quest Pro, his new next-gen augmented and virtual reality headset (formerly known as Project Cambria).

The company continues on the mission of trying to attract developers to its metaverse format – which will not necessarily be shared by other companies, which can cause a “war” between different formats of virtual worlds.

Therefore, the event will have several debates aimed at this professional segment, on “How to Create Immersive Experiences”, “How to Create Natural Interactions” and “Design for All”.

It is also likely that new ways will be introduced for users to connect and create on Horizon Worlds, the metaverse platform and Zuckerberg. After becoming a meme for its low resolution graphics, the tool now has more to prove. New videos are expected that prove the realistic capability of the HW.

New glasses

Meta’s new virtual reality headset, the Quest Pro Image: Goal/Disclosure

Meta Quest Pro is Meta’s virtual reality solution geared specifically towards work – the company’s biggest focus within the metaverse. A video of what appeared to be a prototype of the device was leaked earlier this month. The glasses, unlike the previous version, will not have hanging straps. The new product must have a single strap that wraps around both sides of the head, like swimming goggles.

In addition, the Pro should already come with eye-tracking technology to enhance remote work settings. Its value is rumored to be between US$ 800 and US$ 1,000 (between R$ 4,183.44 and US$ 5,229.30, in the direct conversion), according to the Inverse website.

Currently, in Brazil, we only have the Meta Quest 2, with a price range that varies between R$3,370 to R$4,070, depending on memory. The “Pro” is its “improved” version.

For the public still starting in virtual reality, the Meta Quest 3 may also be officially unveiled this Tuesday. Rumors suggest it will have five cameras, but no eye or face tracking. Internally, it should bring a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip (SXR2230P) with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It is slated to hit stores next year.