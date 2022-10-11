What was the most used urban legend in movies and series?

The use of urban legends and horror stories as inspiration for films and series has yielded great successes for Hollywood, but there is one in particular that seems to be a favorite with filmmakers.

The Legend of the Killer in the Backseat, which is also known as the Legend of Farol Alto, tells the story of a girl who is alone on the road, when she thinks she is being followed by the car behind. When he starts flashing high beams at her, she runs away in desperation, only to find out too late that danger is much closer than she thought.

Perhaps this isn’t the first urban legend people remember in the movies, as the story has a strong contender: the calls that come from inside the house.

This premise in particular has been the basis of films such as When a Stranger Calls, Night of terror and even an episode of the first season of Beyond imagination in the 1950s. Despite being very popular, the legend still doesn’t come close to the one that takes the title in the category.

Where has the legend of the killer in the back seat ever been used?

Probably the first thing to remember when talking about this legend is the opening scene of Urban legendfrom 1998.

In the film, who tries to alert the girl is the gas station attendant where she stops (who happens to be Brad Dourifthe voice of Chucky), who with his strange attitude leaves the girl scared, who runs away. As the story goes, she ends up paying the price for not having heeded the warning.

This scene is not the legend’s first use, however; her first record on TV was in Beyond imaginationin 1959. In the episode entitled Perchance to Dreamthe character of Edward Hall tells the story of a woman killed by someone who was in the back seat of her car.

In 1978, Michael Myers would relive the moment when Halloween: Night of Terror, killing Annie Brackett as she enters her vehicle. After him, Chucky used the scene in his first film in 1988.

The series Millennium would bring the moment in the same year that Urban legendduring the 14th episode of the 2nd season, Crimes of Madness.

One of the most recent shows that used the legend and that deserves to be remembered for that was the horror-media series Scream Queens, by Ryan Murphy. In it, the character Chanel Nº 5 (Abigail Breslin) escapes a killer hiding in the backseat, subverting the original story and giving the victim a happy ending.

