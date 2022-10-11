What would Anakin Skywalker look like if he became a Jedi Master » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker never falls to the Dark Side and is given the rank of Jedi Master in Uzuri Art’s latest piece. Star Wars work of art. The Canadian actor played the young Jedi Knight who would eventually become Darth Vader in the film. Star Wars prequel trilogy. Despite falling victim to a toxic fandom reaction to the prequel films upon release, Christensen returned to portray Darth Vader in Obi wan Kenobi while also reprising the role of a younger Anakin in a flashback sequence, returning to the franchise after 17 years.

The son of Shmi Skywalker (Pernilla August), Anakin Skywalker (played as a child by Jake Lloyd) was a gifted mechanic and pilot from the Outer Rim world of Tatooine. Born into slavery, an encounter with Jedi Master Qui Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) would change young Anakin’s life, as he would be offered a place in the Jedi Order. Under the tutelage of Jinn’s padawan, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), after the Master’s death, Anakin would become one of the Order’s most celebrated figures. However, between the death of his mother, the horrors of the Clone Wars, his forbidden romance with Senator Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) and his padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) leaving the Order, Anakin gradually loses his faith in the Jedi Path. . Feeling unable to trust the other Masters or even Obi-Wan, Anakin eventually turned on the Order after receiving visions of Padme’s death, turning to the Dark Side’s teachings and becoming the Sith Lord, Darth Vader. While Anakin’s downfall was pivotal to the Skywalker Saga, one artist envisioned a different fate for the character.

On your Instagram account, Uzuri art shared their own design for an Anakin Skywalker who never fell to the Dark Side and became a Jedi Master. While Anakin’s long dark robes still evoke Vader’s silhouette, reminiscent of the Sith Lord’s robes that appear over his armor, his robes are inspired by the familiar robes of a Jedi, with Anakin not suffering the injuries he received fighting Obi-Wan. on Mustafar. Check out Uzuri Art’s post above.

Star Wars would be radically different if Anakin never became Darth Vader

While Star Wars comics explored a redeemed Vader through visions in 2017 by Charles Soule Darth Vader Dark Horse Comics’ alternate universe series and settings infinities series, the franchise has never directly described how different the galaxy would be if Anakin never fell to the Sith. While Sheev Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) plan to destroy the Jedi and control the galaxy took many steps beyond manipulating Anakin, his downfall was ultimately the move that allowed everything else to fall into place. If Anakin had never given in to his worst fears, Palpatine probably wouldn’t have been able to defeat Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) when the Jedi Master went to arrest him. While the Clone Wars still changed the galaxy and left the public’s faith in the Jedi shaken, Order 66 would never have been implemented, and the Republic would never have been reorganized into the Empire. Also, Anakin would never lose Padme through his actions, and he would be able to raise Luke and Leia with her.

Star Wars added new layers to Vaders’ redemption in recent years, showing that the man he still was remained inside the armor long before his redemption on Endor. As such, many dedicated and passionate fans often imagine that the galaxy might have turned out differently had he never given in to his fears. Uzuri Art’s artwork is a perfect representation of this popular hypothetical scenario, allowing viewers to imagine Anakin reaching his full potential in the Jedi Order.

Source: Arte Uzuri/Instagram