WhatsApp: 5 ‘hidden’ app tricks you should know about | apps

WhatsApp, an app available for Android and iPhone (iOS), can present several features that, although very useful, are little known by users. The possibility to send a photo that can be seen only once by the recipient and the option to use a different wallpaper for each conversation are some examples of these functions. With that in mind, the TechTudo gathered five WhatsApp tweaks that may be “hidden” but you should know about. In the following lines, check what they are and how to activate them.

1. Format your texts

A different tool that WhatsApp offers is the option to format the texts. It is possible through the app to put messages in bold, italics, strikethrough and monospace. This can be useful for those who want to highlight a phrase or word, for example. To use the function, it is necessary to type a symbol at the beginning and at the end of the text that will be highlighted.

In the case of bold, put an asterisk

between the letters of what you want to emphasize. For italics, just type the underscore symbol (_). If you want to strikethrough what you wrote, enter the tilde (~). The monospace is represented by three grave signs (”’). It is worth mentioning that it is not necessary to remove the signs before sending the message, because they automatically disappear when you press the send button. 2 of 6 Format texts on WhatsApp by inserting symbols between words — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

2. Send photo that disappears

If you want to send a photo but don’t want it to be saved in the recipient’s gallery, this function is your best ally. With it, you select the photo on your cell phone and authorize it to be seen in the conversation only once. The image thumbnail is also not displayed in chat, as it is by default. However, you need to be aware, as this does not prevent the person who received the media from taking a screen print when opening the photo – at least, not for now.

On Android, you can send images this way by tapping the clip symbol within the conversation. On iPhone (iOS), you have to go to the (+) sign in the text field. Then the process is the same for both. Just select the “Gallery” option and choose the desired media. Then press the number “1” in the typing area. So just send it. 3 of 6 WhatsApp allows you to send an image that disappears after opening — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

3. Create chats that turn off after certain periods

Another item available on WhatsApp that can be useful in many cases is the “Temporary Messages”. This setting allows submissions made in a conversation to be automatically deleted after a certain period of time. The time options that the messenger offers are ninety days, seven days or 24 hours. You can enable cleaning to be done only on selected conversations, or on all chats in the app.

In addition to offering more privacy, the feature helps save storage. However, it is important to note that images, videos and files that have previously been downloaded to the cell phone remain saved in the gallery. Also, when you enable the functionality in a chat, the contact or group is notified that that chat will be deleted after the period ends. To adjust the feature, open a chat and tap the name of the person or group. Then go to “Temporary messages” and select from the options. If you prefer to standardize all conversations on Android, tap the three dots in the upper right corner and press“Settings” > “Account” > “Privacy” > “Default Duration”

. On iPhone, this can be done using the gear icon at the bottom of the screen and then “Temporary messages”. 4 of 6 Set duration for messages to be automatically deleted on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

4. Set specific wallpaper for each chat

You can use a different background for each conversation. This feature is useful for those who want to diversify their chats, according to the contact or topic. WhatsApp provides ready-made options with light or dark landscape images as well as solid colors. You can also choose a specific image from the gallery to customize. On Android, this can be done by opening the chat and tapping the three dots and then “Wallpaper”. On iPhone, tap the contact’s name and then“Wallpaper and sounds” > “Choose new wallpaper”

. At the end, the messenger will ask if you want to set the background for all conversations or not. Select the “This conversation” option. In the case of solid colors, there is also the possibility to choose whether you want to add the doodles to the theme, the default WhatsApp background designs. 5 of 6 Choose a different background for each contact with WhatsApp configuration — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

5. See who you chat with the most and delete messages Another important process available in the app is to free up space on your phone’s storage. The platform features an area where you can view the contacts you talk to the most – which is especially useful for analyzing the available memory on the device and deleting items. You can check this information at“Settings” > “Storage & Data” > “Manage Storage”

.

When you open the screen, a list of all your contacts and groups will appear. Those at the top mean they are taking up the most storage space. To erase the media, simply select an option and choose whether to delete photo or video one by one, or tap “Select All” and then the trash icon to erase collectively. 6 of 6 Find out which WhatsApp contact or group consumes the most memory on your device — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

