WhatsApp Web: How to know if someone hacked my account?

who uses the WhatsApp Web often leaves it active on computers at work, school, college or even on their own devices. However, the action may make it easier for others to take over your account.

Third parties can read conversations, download media files, or even impersonate the account owner and ask contacts for money. However, there is a way to find out if someone is using your Whatsapp Web anonymously.

See how to spot this scam below!

How to know if someone used your WhatsApp Web?

The user can easily identify if someone is accessing their account on the sly. The procedure is quite simple. See the step by step:

Access the WhatsApp app on your cell phone; Tap the messaging platform settings; Click on the “Connected Devices” option; Check the list for any unknown devices or devices that should have already been disabled and disconnect them from your account. To check if someone used that channel, just check the time of last access.

How to protect yourself?

First of all, it is important to always disconnect your WhatsApp Web from devices that can be accessed by third parties. So, avoid leaving your account active on the PC at work, home or college, for example.

cloned account

When having the account of Whatsapp cloned, all your information can be accessed. However, this and other criminal actions can be practically avoided by activating two-step confirmation.

So, if a criminal tries to clone your account in the app, they won’t have access to your data, such as messages. That’s because in this situation, WhatsApp is blocked instantly.

Once the extra security code is incorrectly informed in the two-step confirmation, the messenger locks the account for 12 hours, in addition to notifying the account owner via SMS about what happened.

Therefore, to regain access, just wait for the mentioned hours.