WhatsApp will allow you to save temporary messages

Estimated reading time: two minutes

What to do when Pix goes to the wrong account?

Have you ever lost an important message you had on WhatsApp?

Well, this is something more common than it seems and it has almost certainly happened to you.

However, don’t worry. With this new update that has been appearing on WhatsApp, it may be that an excellent feature appears that will make sure you never miss an important message again.

What are temporary messages?

Before we talk about kept messages, which is a new function that may appear in WhatsApp in the next updates, it is important to comment a little about temporary messages.

In the clearest way possible, temporary messages are a function that already exists in WhatsApp in which you can determine a frequency for messages to be deleted.

So, using this tool, you can always be cleaning up your conversations automatically.

In this case, we see that there are a number of frequencies that you can activate. If you choose the seven-day one, for example, in seven days your messages will be gone. But is it worth activating this function?

Is it worth activating?

Whether or not to use temporary messages is something that has been talked about. But, in practice, is it worth using?

For us, you have to be very careful before activating this function, as it will make your messages disappear within a certain period.

However, for those who like to always clean messages, it might make sense.

But, if you don’t want to lose your messages, it might not make sense to activate this temporary messages function.

messages kept

Knowing that many people have been losing messages when using the temporary messages function, there are assumptions that in the next WhatsApp updates there will be a function to pin messages and not lose them, even when using temporary messages.

Will the INSS lifetime review come out in 2022?

This new function tends to be called “Retained Messages”. It’s a great alternative for those who like to use temporary messages, but want to save one or another message. In that case, you can keep the important messages and discard the ones that aren’t.

Image: Antonio Salaverry/Shutterstock.com