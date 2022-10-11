When does the Netflix movie with Dakota Johnson come out?

Netflix has released the trailer and release date for their new novel: Persuasion. The feature that brings Dakota Johnson (50 shades of gray) as the protagonist debuts on streaming in July 2022.

The film is a novel adapted from the homonymous book by the writer Jane Austen, published in 1818. Austen also signs other successes, such as Pride and Prejudice, Reason and sensibility, Emma and mansfield park.

the plot of Persuasion tells the story of Anne Elliot, a woman whose snobbish family is on the brink of bankruptcy, and who suffers from letting her great love, Frederick Wentworth, go. It turns out that she is reunited with Frederick eight years later when he rents out his family’s house, and now she’s going to have to decide if she’s going to put the past behind her or give this romance a second chance.

Like other works by Jane Austen, the story takes place in the 19th century. In the trailer, you can see that the costumes draw attention for their beauty and refinement.

In addition to Dakota, the cast includes Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth) in the role of Frederick and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) in the role of Mr. Elliot. Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Richard E. Grant complete the chart.

Carrie Cracknell, a famous theater director who is signing her first film, is directing. Her curriculum has the pieces Seawall / A Life and julie. The screenplay, in turn, is by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

Other adaptations of Persuasion

Persuasion is an adaptation of the book of the same name by author Jane Austen (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)

Jane Austen’s books are very successful and have already won several adaptations. With Persuasion it was no different. One of the most acclaimed was the 2007 film directed by Adrian Shergold.

The first, however, was a 1960 miniseries produced by the BBC and starring Daphne Slater and Paul Daneman. The 1995 film version, starring Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) also won over the audience.

When does Persuasion come out?

Streaming now has a mission to make an adaptation as good as the previous ones. It remains to be seen whether the film will live up to fan expectations.

Persuasion opens July 15thexclusively on Netflix.

