WHICH CHANNEL WILL THE JUVENTUS GAME SHOW TODAY? See when and where to watch MACCABI HAIFA X JUVENTUS live and online

There’s a game today for the Champions League. Juventus and Maccabi Haifa duel from 1:45 pm (Brasília time).

The comparison is worth fourth round of group H and will be held at the Sammy Ofer stadium in Israel. While the juve add three points Maccabi not yet scored Champions League.

The Italian team is in third and wants to get closer to PSG and Benfica, who have seven points. Maccabi is the key flashlight. Check it out below where to watch Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus live today.

MACCABI HAIFA X JUVENTUS TRANSMISSION

THE Champions league broadcast live on the platform streaming HBO MAX and in the channel spaceon closed TV.

• Venue: Sammy Offer Stadium

• Broadcast: HBO MAX and Space (for all Brazil)

PSG match schedule TODAY

• Time: 1:45 pm – Brasília time

Maccabi Haifa likely lineup: See who will play

MACCABI HAIFA: Cohen; Sundgren, Seck, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud; Mohamed, Fani, Chery; Atzili, Pierrot.

Possible Juventus lineup: See who will play



YOUTH: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Sandro; McKennie, Paredes, Rabiot; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Kostic.

