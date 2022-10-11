Who is Panya Khamrab? identified as the killer in the Thailand shooting

A remote police officer opened fire on a day care center last Thursday, 6th. The crime left the country in shock, as attacks of this level are extremely uncommon in the country. Among the victims made by the shooter were his own son and his wife. The information was passed on by the official Thai police spokesman.

Read more: Mass shooting in Thailand kills more than 34 people at daycare

how did the attack happen

The tragedy happened in Uthai Sawan, a small town in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, which is located 500 kilometers from Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. Around lunchtime, the ex-cop arrived at his son’s school in a frenzy. Including running over some employees on his arrival.

As soon as he got out of the car, the man shot some people from the team who were at the scene. Then he broke into a room where the children rested. After looking for and not finding his son, he began stabbing the children and teachers who were closest to him. About 12 people were hospitalized. The number includes children and adults.

After fleeing the scene of the crime, he went home.

Finding his wife and son, he killed them both and ended his own life. “He was already very stressed. When he couldn’t find his son, he started shooting,” the local police spokesperson reported.

Who is the criminal?

The man has been identified as Panya Khamrab, a police officer who was expelled from the force a year ago for drug abuse. It was also confirmed that, hours earlier, the man was in the local court to answer the lawsuit brought against him precisely for this use and possession of narcotics.

According to investigators in the case, they are still unable to say whether Panya was under the influence of any substance at the time she committed the crime. They also stated that the weapon used in the crime was obtained illegally.

Repercussion of the case in Thailand

The country is not used to seeing this kind of tragedy happen in its lands. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha gave a statement on the case: “I have ordered the police chief to go immediately to the scene to take the necessary measures, and all parties involved to provide immediate relief to all people affected”.