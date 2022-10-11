who is the reporter who went viral after venting

Gabriela Ribeiro, a reporter for TV Globo, went viral on social media after venting about the offenses and harassment she received on her personal Instagram account.

You post professional photo on YOUR Instagram account. In the comments, asshole calling ‘Maria soccer’, good citizen saying that “I would eat easy”, people saying that I want to appear more than the player (my Instagram account, mind you). Man, what a shame”

The comments came after the reporter published a photo with Endrick, a Palmeiras striker. Faced with the repercussion, Gabriela received support from professional colleagues and fans of her work.

For her, it’s nothing very different from what she’s seen in stadiums, for example. In stories from her Instagram, she said that this is one of the most difficult parts of acting in sports journalism.

“It’s always really bad when they call you name in the stadium,” he wrote. Despite the difficulties, she resists.

Love for sports always spoke loud

Gabriela was born in Foz do Iguaçu (RS). Throughout her career, she worked at Jovem Pan, Gazeta Esportiva and Correio Braziliense, where she covered politics in Brasília. Gabriela even had the opportunity to be in major sporting events, such as the World Cup in Brazil (2014) and the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (2016).

The following year, he arrived at RPC, an affiliate of TV Globo. There, her work drew attention and, in 2019, she went to the station’s headquarters in São Paulo. Gabriela’s debut on open TV took place in January 2021.

This year, in March, he became part of the team of journalists who are in the rotation of the presentation of ‘Globo Esporte’, when Felipe Andreoli (anchor) is absent.

Gabriela will be part of TV Globo’s team of journalists covering the World Cup in Qatar.